Report: Eric Bledsoe Has Meniscus Removed; Could Return In 4-6 Weeks

If you’re an NBA fan, perhaps you’re similar to us, and know a lot more than you used to about the various tendons and joints that make up a human knee. That’s because NBA players keep injuring their freakin’ knees! The latest was explosive Suns point guard, Eric Bledsoe, who suffered meniscus damage in his right knee on January 4. He’s elected to have his meniscus removed rather than reattached, which is good news for the Suns’ playoff chances this year, but casts a portentous sheen over the 24-year-old’s career.

During his recent surgery, Bledsoe had his meniscus removed, according to Phoenix radio personality, John Gambadoro (by way of PBT)

Bledsoe will return this season because his meniscus was removed not repaired. So 4-6 week to return. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) January 10, 2014

We’ve most recently discussed the meniscus in relation to Dwyane Wade, Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose. The former, had his meniscus removed while in college at Marquette, and he’s attributed that decision to his knee problems over the last few years, problems which have limited him during Miami’s deep forays during three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals.

Derrick Rose debated the removal of the meniscus after a non-contact medial meniscus tear earlier this season before electing to have the meniscus reattached, rather than shaved down. That means Rose is likely out for the season, but it also means he’s less likely to suffer the slings and arrows Wade has suffered through.

The same goes for Russell Westbrook, who had his meniscus reattached earlier in 2013 after tearing the meniscus in a freak knee-to-knee play with Houston’s Patrick Beverley during the opening round of the 2013 Playoffs. But Russ has suffered through two separate arthroscopic surgeries after complications from the first, and he’s out until after the All-Star break.

So while Bledsoe’s decision to shave down the meniscus, rather than reattach it, might be tied to the severity of the injury and a surgeon’s willingness to reattach that meniscus in his right knee, it could also lead to more knee complications as he gets older â€” like it has for Wade. Phoenix fans should be happy they’ll have their point guard back before the season’s stretch run, but Bledsoe’s long-term career path just got that much more tenuous.

What do you think of Bledsoe’s decision to have his meniscus removed?

