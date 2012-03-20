Report: Gilbert Arenas Officially Signs With The Grizzlies

His long odyssey to get back into the NBA is finally over.was in Memphis yesterday working out for the Grizzlies, and now less than 24 hours later, he’s officially back in the league. David Aldridge of NBA.com just tweeted that the former Agent Zero was signed for a one year minimum deal. Memphis has been searching for someone to fill those 15 or so minutes a night whenis on the bench.wasn’t getting it done. Neither was. Now it’s Arenas’ turn.

I’m not sure I like the fit. The Grizzlies need more shooters to surrounded their big three of Zach Randolph, Rudy Gay and Marc Gasol and Arenas hasn’t shot above 35 percent from deep in five years. He’s a slasher and a scorer, and the Grizzlies already have enough of that. But still, this makes my favorite team in the league to watch even more fun. How much “crazy” can you fit into one locker room?

In all seriousness, I’ve defended Gilbert Arenas before. He’s one of my favorite players ever and hopefully this works out. If anyone can make it work, it’s Memphis.

