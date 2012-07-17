Report: Grant Hill Will Sign With The Clippers

Grant Hill‘s career was supposed to be derailed in 2000 because of chronic ankle injuries that nearly cost him his life. Instead, he’ll begin his 18th season this fall with his fourth team — and it’s the Clippers. According to Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski, Hill has reached an agreement with the other L.A. team many believed he sign with after former Phoenix teammate Steve Nash went to the Lakers. The Lakers had pushed hard for a reunion and the Knicks were suitors, too, but he’ll join a team with new additions Lamar Odom and Jamal Crawford. Hill hasn’t yet signed the deal but has committed to joining the team.

Clippers are still finalizing terms of the deal, but Grant Hill has committed to signing with them, sources tell Y! — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) July 17, 2012

The deal needs to be completed via a sign-and-trade or by using the Clippers’ bi-annual exception, Wojnarowski reports. At 28.1 minutes per game last year, Hill’s playing time was the lowest of his career. His 10.2 points per game and .055 win shares were also the lowest of his career. Hill is the second-oldest player in the NBA, born Oct. 5, 1972, one day after Kurt Thomas, who was traded to New York with Raymond Felton from Portland.

Is he a good fit on the Clippers?

