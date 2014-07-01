Report: Houston’s Morey & McHale Rush To Philly To Pitch Kyle Lowry

Free agent Kyle Lowry is in Philadelphia for the start of the free agency, and the two head honchos for the Houston Rockets, coach Kevin McHale and general manager Daryl Morey, have flown to Philly to make their pitch to him first thing. Toronto’s formal pitch comes tomorrow.

Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski and NBA.com’s David Aldridge with the latest:

The Raptors, who some reported were trying to lock Lowry in before he could be courted, will meet with Lowry tomorrow, during the daylight according to ESPN’s Marc Stein:

Ironically, the Rockets traded Lowry to the Raptors in July of 2012 for Gary Forbes and the 2013 first-round pick that later became Steven Adams (it was used in the deal to bring James Harden to Houston, so you can still call Morey a genius if that’s your thing).

Will the Rockets land Lowry?

