Report: Houston’s Morey & McHale Rush To Philly To Pitch Kyle Lowry

Free agent Kyle Lowry is in Philadelphia for the start of the free agency, and the two head honchos for the Houston Rockets, coach Kevin McHale and general manager Daryl Morey, have flown to Philly to make their pitch to him first thing. Toronto’s formal pitch comes tomorrow.

Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski and NBA.com’s David Aldridge with the latest:

Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey has traveled to Philadelphia to meet with free agent guard Kyle Lowry tonight, league source tells Yahoo. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) July 1, 2014

Lowry is a priority for the Rockets, who will first make a run at Carmelo Anthony (and LeBron James). — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) July 1, 2014

Houston tried to bring back Lowry in a trade at the February deadline, but were rebuffed by Toronto. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) July 1, 2014

Kevin McHale joining Daryl Morey in making pitch to Lowry, I'm told. Yahoo! reports Morey in Philly to see Lowry in person. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 1, 2014

The Raptors, who some reported were trying to lock Lowry in before he could be courted, will meet with Lowry tomorrow, during the daylight according to ESPN’s Marc Stein:

I'm told face-to-face meeting between Raptors & prized free agent Kyle Lowry scheduled for later Tuesday … as in Tuesday in the sunlight — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) July 1, 2014

Ironically, the Rockets traded Lowry to the Raptors in July of 2012 for Gary Forbes and the 2013 first-round pick that later became Steven Adams (it was used in the deal to bring James Harden to Houston, so you can still call Morey a genius if that’s your thing).

Will the Rockets land Lowry?

