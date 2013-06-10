Report: Jason Kidd is Going After the Brooklyn Nets Job

You may have seen this yesterday, but it’s worth noting in case you missed it: It’s being reported in various places that newly-retired Jason Kidd is in hot pursuit of the Brooklyn Nets head coaching job. Can he get the gig?

[HERE ARE 20 OF JASON KIDD’S ALL-TIME HIGHLIGHTS]

That’s a good question. His chances are no doubt buoyed by his stellar on-court reputation as a leader with off-the-charts basketball IQ, the universal respect he has among NBA players, and the immediate success of Mark Jackson in Golden State as a case study for elite PGs heading to the sideline.

Kidd also obviously has deep ties to the franchise as well as a great relationship with Deron Williams (Kidd considered joining Brooklyn to be D-Will’s backup. They also share an agent). As the bidding for Brian Shaw heats up among multiple teams, it’s not crazy to think that the Nets roll the dice on Kidd instead.

To be honest, we sort of thought we’d see a playing comeback attempt for Kidd before a coaching job. Despite the fact that he literally did not score a basket in the final calendar month of his season, he clearly has value to a young team that cannot take care of the basketball – i.e. the Indiana Pacers.

Where will Jason Kidd be next season?

A) Coaching the Nets

B) Playing for another team

C) On the golf course

