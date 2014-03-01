Report: Jimmer Fredette To Sign With Bulls After Clearing Waivers

After negotiating a buyout with the Kings earlier this week, sources tell Sam Amick of USA Today that Jimmer Fredette will sign with the Chicago Bulls after he clears waivers at 5 p.m. EST today.

Former Sacramento Kings guard Jimmer Fredette has told the Chicago Bulls he will sign with them if he clears waivers, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the private nature of the negotiations.

The No. 10 pick of the Kings in 2009 is averaging a career low in minutes this season despite shooting 49 percent from three-point range and 48 percent from the field. He’s a net negative on defense, with the Kings giving up three more points per 100 possessions when he’s on the court, per NBA.com. The 6-2 BYU grad can shoot lights out, but he’s unable to handle larger guards and struggles to navigate pick-and-rolls. He’s averaging 5.9 points in 11 minutes per game this season.

The Bulls are the No. 2 ranked defensive team â€” per NBA.com â€” while playing coach Tom Thibodeau‘s overloaded strong-side D, but they’re 28th in the league in points per possession, and Fredette could help them climb out of the basement on offense. The Bulls are currently the worst team in the league in effective field goal percentage and 27th in the league in true shooting percentage.

