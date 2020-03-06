Free Agent Center Joakim Noah Will Reportedly Join The Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers went to the free agent market to try and bolster their rotation on Thursday, as it was announced Dion Waiters would make L.A. his home for the remainder of the year. In response, the Clippers have gone out and done something similar, although they decided to bring someone in with the hopes of solidifying their frontcourt.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Joakim Noah will make his return to the league as a member of the Clippers, with the expectation being that the former Defensive Player of the Year will join the team sometime soon.

The Clippers are signing free agent center Joakim Noah, league sources tell ESPN. Noah, a two-time All-Star, is expected to join the team next week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 6, 2020

Shams Charania of The Athletic chimed in shortly after, bringing word that Noah will ink a 10-day deal with Los Angeles.

Source: Free agent Joakim Noah’s deal with the Clippers will start as a 10-day contract. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 6, 2020

Noah is no longer the All-Star that he was during his peak with the Chicago Bulls, but as he showed in limited minutes with the Memphis Grizzlies last season, he can still serve as useful member of a rotation. Following his disastrous tenure with the Knicks coming to an end, Noah joined the Grizzlies last December, where he mostly came off the bench and averaged 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 blocks, and 0.5 steals in 16.5 minutes a night.

He presumably won’t be asked to do too terribly much as a member of the Clippers, but a savvy veteran center who can step in when Ivica Zubac or Montrezl Harrell need to be spelled is certainly something the team could use. Fortunately for them, Noah was on the market, and now, he’s headed to L.A.