Report: Knicks Would Trade Iman Shumpert For First Round Pick

Phil Jackson and the Knicks have a busy off-season ahead of them. Carmelo Anthony has opted out of his contract to become a free agent this summer, so the prospect of losing him to another team like the Bulls are very real. If ‘Melo leaves, the Knicks will need to rebuild their roster, and it appears they’re getting a head start on those plans by trying to trade into the first round of this week’s draft.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, a late first round pick is what the Knicks are hoping to acquire in exchange for Iman Shumpert:

The Knicks had conversations with the Thunder at this year’s trade deadline to swap Shumpert for a first rounder, but no deal was made.

Shumpert has never averaged double digits in points and is a career 39.1 percent shooter from the field. He’s also just turning 24 this week and entering his fourth season in the league. He still has the potential to be a very useful rotation player on a contending team like Oklahoma City.

Per Ken Berger of CBS Sports, the Knicks are targeting P.J. Hairston and Tyler Ennis should they get a pick and move into the first round.

The Knicks may be motivated to make a deal because Shumpert is set to hit restricted free agency next summer, and if the team doesn’t see him as part of their plans in the long run, they would be better off getting an asset back now.

For Sam Presti and the Thunder, who have picks at the 21 and and 29 posts, they’ll have to decide whether Shumpert is a better talent than what’s available in this year’s loaded draft.

The fact this exact same deal was discussed at the deadline means a trade between the Knicks and Thunder could materialize quickly on Thursday.

