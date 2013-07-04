Report: Lakers To Dwight Howard – Play For Us & We’ll Get You LeBron & ‘Melo

The Lakers pitch to Dwight Howard didn’t just center around Kobe Bryant reiterating that he can teach Superman how to be a champion. Reports from @MySportsLegion and CBSSports.com seem to indicate they also told Howard they’d get him LeBron James and/or Carmelo Anthony to form a super, SUPER team is Los Angeles.

Next summer, the Lakers could have around $50 million in cap space to throw at a colossal free agent class that may include James, Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Transitioning into the post-Kobe era will happen, one way or another. Whether it’s LeBron that makes the trip to Hollywood doesn’t really matter. L.A. will have the money to bring in at least one other star, and will be at the center of every superstar conglomerate conversation in the summer of 2014. We’ll find out tomorrow whether Dwight Howard has the patience to wait.

