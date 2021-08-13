Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: Lance Stephenson Will Hold A Private Workout For The Bucks, Nets, And More

TwitterAssociate Editor

More than two years since he last appeared on an NBA court, former journeyman wing Lance Stephenson is looking to get back into the league. According to a report by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the soon-to-be 31-year-old Stephenson will go through a workout in Las Vegas on Friday morning.

While the entire list of teams is unknown, the three perceived top teams in the Eastern Conference, along with one of the heavy hitters out West, will apparently be in attendance.

A former second-round pick by the Indiana Pacers, Stephenson eventually turned into one of the team’s most important role players as it made back-to-back runs to the Eastern Conference Finals. He then bounced around the league — Stephenson had stints with the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Los Angeles Lakers, along with a brief return to Indiana squeezed in between those last two spots.

During the 2019-20 season, Stephenson went to China to suit up for the Liaoning Flying Leopards. He was among the best players in the league, averaging 26.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. He has said that his goal has been to get back to the NBA, though, going as far as to say that “it’s hard for me to watch basketball right now” during a recent cameo on Haynes’ podcast.

Listen To This
Tinashe’s ‘333’ Highlights Her Impressive Versatility While Advocating For Trust In The Process
by:
Brandon Flowers Reviews Every Album By The Killers
by: Twitter
Kississippi’s Ebullient, Vulnerable ‘Mood Ring’ Is A Springboard From Basement Emo To Arena Pop
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×