More than two years since he last appeared on an NBA court, former journeyman wing Lance Stephenson is looking to get back into the league. According to a report by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the soon-to-be 31-year-old Stephenson will go through a workout in Las Vegas on Friday morning.

While the entire list of teams is unknown, the three perceived top teams in the Eastern Conference, along with one of the heavy hitters out West, will apparently be in attendance.

Free agent guard Lance Stephenson will hold a private workout this morning in Las Vegas in front of NBA personnel with reps from Milwaukee, Denver, Philadelphia and Brooklyn among those expected to attend, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 13, 2021

A former second-round pick by the Indiana Pacers, Stephenson eventually turned into one of the team’s most important role players as it made back-to-back runs to the Eastern Conference Finals. He then bounced around the league — Stephenson had stints with the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Los Angeles Lakers, along with a brief return to Indiana squeezed in between those last two spots.

During the 2019-20 season, Stephenson went to China to suit up for the Liaoning Flying Leopards. He was among the best players in the league, averaging 26.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. He has said that his goal has been to get back to the NBA, though, going as far as to say that “it’s hard for me to watch basketball right now” during a recent cameo on Haynes’ podcast.