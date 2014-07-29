Report: LeBron, Cavs Will Play At Heat On Christmas

The Cleveland Cavaliers are quickly becoming the league’s marquee team. Already poised to play in opening night’s headliner against the defending champion San Antonio Spurs, the Cavs will reportedly celebrate Christmas by facing the Miami Heat in LeBron James’ first return to the place he once called home.

The news is courtesy of the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson. Nothing is official regarding the league’s schedule yet, but Cavs-Heat seems a lock for one of Christmas’ primetime slots.

Barring an unexpected change of heart by the league, Christmas in Miami will feature LeBron James’ much-anticipated return to Miami, in an opposing uniform. Though the NBA’s schedule will not be finalized and released until mid-August, an unofficial internal schedule of select games has Cleveland playing the Heat in Miami on Christmas on ABC, according to a person familiar with the situation. The game likely would be played at either 2:30 or 5 p.m. that day, depending on what other game is selected for ABC that day.

The league loves to indulge juicy narratives in Christmas day match-ups, and stories don’t get much better than James’ initial return to South Beach. Cavs-Heat should be very competitive, but this game – not unlike LeBron’s first at Cleveland in 2010 – is far bigger than normal basketball.

How will Miami’s crowd react to LeBron as an opponent? Will he and Dwyane Wade be friendly? Will the Heat want vengeance? Will James rise to the occasion? The questions are endless.

We love the NBA because it’s not just hoops, but a wildly entertaining drama, too. And LeBron’s first trip back to Miami could be the league’s most exciting episode of the 2014-2015 season.

Will you be watching Cavs at Heat on Christmas?

