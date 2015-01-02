Report: LeBron James Has Been Hurt For “Some Time”

While LeBron James has put up similar numbers to year’s past, when he claimed four MVP awards, the explosiveness he’s known for and his high-flier act has only come in small doses this season upon his return to Cleveland. With the news he’s shutting it down for the next two weeks to rest an aching knee and back, coach David Blatt was asked about his star player’s health, and admitted James has been battling injuries longer than most even knew.

Kevin Love is returning tonight, which is good news for the Cavs since James will be in some snazzy outfit on the sidelines.

As for the James criticism, Blatt was pretty clear the ever-so-slight downgrade in James’ numbers this year can be partially attributed to wear and tear. James has played more games than any other player over the last half decade, and even Superman retreated to the fortress of solitude from time to time for some R&R:

“A lot of things were said, you know, unfairly,” Blatt tells Chris Haynes of the Northeast Ohio Media Group. “The guy has been playing with a lot of pain or some pain and we just decided enough. Let’s shut him down. Let’s take care of the problem. Lets get him back to feeling 100 percent.”

The pain for LeBron isn’t something new it seems. James just turned 30, and the ravages of time are starting to show themselves. James’ shooting, specifically, but also his defensive effort, have been wanting this season. He can get lazy on the defensive end, and stray from his man in an effort to help out elsewhere, but without his normal ability to get back in time should his man break free for a look.

James’ 25.0 player efficiency rating is his lowest since the 2006-07 season, despite it being the sixth best in the league, and he’s shooting his lowest percentage (.488) since the 2007-08 season. Perhaps it’s the injuries that are to blame:

“Honestly LeBron hasn’t felt 100 percent for some time and he’s been toughing it out and he’s been giving us everything he has despite some discomfort,” Blatt continued. “It was exacerbated during the Miami game [on X-Mas Day] and from that point forward, obviously we looked at this thing in a different way and decided together with him, that the best thing for us to do was try to attack this problem straight on and allow him to heal completely.”

With Love back tonight when Cleveland faces the Charlotte Hornets, and Kyrie Irving back from a two-game absence last week because of a lingering knee issue, the Cavs will have two-thirds of their trio on the court. While missing their best player will certainly hurt them, they need to keep pushing it after going 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Whether the absence of James elevates the play of the other stars remains to be seen, but Cleveland better hope the time off gives James what he needs to resume his commanding performances on the court.

Will two weeks off help LeBron return to his MVP form?

