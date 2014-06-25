Report: LeBron Thinks Staying With Heat Is “Best Option”

There’s already been tons of excitement over LeBron James’ impending free agency. After official word finally came that he would opt-out of his contract with the Miami Heat, a report surfaced that multiple teams were clearing cap space to sign he and superstar friend Carmelo Anthony. But reports on rumors are just that for a reason, and the most recent, realistic one is that James thinks his best option is to re-sign with the Heat.
The report is courtesy of Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, and confirms the long-held assumption that LeBron will stay put in South Beach despite exercising his option to become a free agent.
But the hours following James’ decision — there’s that word again — to opt out of his contract was met by some across the league with startling indifference.
“I’d be surprised if he didn’t go back to Miami,” said an Eastern Conference executive.
Added another, “Why would he go anywhere? He has everything he wants in Miami.”
Mannix also makes the cut-and-dry case for LeBron opting out in the first place: Namely, the chance to re-structure his contract so the Heat can tweak the roster surrounding him.
Why would James opt in? Think about it: If James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh all opted into their contracts, the Heat would have more than $60 million in salary committed to three players– with a projected salary cap of $63.2 million…
Thus, James opts out. But it hardly indicates a desire to leave South Beach. In fact, according to a source familiar with James’ thinking, returning to Miami remains the strongest option. James has tremendous respect for Pat Riley. He has developed a strong relationship with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. He enjoys playing with Bosh and Wade, and still believes that core can win. It just needs a little help.
With James seemingly committed to Miami, the question now becomes whether or not Wade and Bosh will follow his lead by opting out of their deals. The Heat’s Big Three have been a unified front since coming together four years ago, and a report that they would meet before LeBron made any decision on his future suggests all-for-one harmony. It’s fair to expect that Wade and Bosh will follow James’ lead.
But nothing is guaranteed here, and it bears mentioning that Wade stands to make more money by opting into his contract. Frankly, he isn’t worth the salary commitment going forward that James and even Bosh are. Will he take less money than his star teammates? The same amount? Or will he go the Kobe Bryant route of commanding Godfather-type money?
With developing news of LeBron’s preference to stay in Miami and Bosh’s known willingness to play at a discount to do the same, Wade becomes the Heat’s biggest domino. But that’s something for Riley, Spoelstra and company to tackle later. For now they should take solace in the fact that the world’s best player seems bound to stay in South Beach.
Will Miami’s Big Three remain intact?
Wade has to seee that if he opts in, the Heat would trade him to make room for a better team. The Heat’s big 3 make enough from other sponsors, that a “pay cut” is easily doable to have a good chance for winning next year. I just wonder what other veterans are going to sell their soul to join the Heat…
why would someone willingly trade for wades 20 plus million annual salary? nobody wants wade for that money
No one would trade for him, but if he decideds he isn’t following LBJ’s lead, and takes up 20 million in cap space, how on earth will the team add talent?
Nobody wants wade. Period.
Miami does.
Miami wants wade and he would be the boost we need off the bench.
sorry Sr. Wade is Miami. He gave to this team the best of his carrier, Mr Pat knows that. He starts with Miami and ends with Miami. right Mr Pat.
Wade not as good as his “star” teammates.
Shoot me now. Bosh is a star again? How exactly?
Wade would have more chance of carrying a team on his back for a season or two than Bosh would. Wade has done more on 2 broken knees than Bosh has since he’s been with Miami.
Chris Bosh is the best pick & roll defender in the entire league (stats that you dont see in the boxscore prove this), also can stretch the floor w his 3 ball, can pass, can play the 4 & 5 … hes one hell of a player hands down, only reason they lost is they played one of the best teams to ever play in the nba
You obviously know basketball. Bosh is very valuable to the Heat. People that say things to the contrary don’t know basketball. Wade is definitely in decline. Bosh has just been willing to take a backseat to Wade and LeBron. From this point on Wade needs to realize that he nor only needs to take a backseat to LeBron but Bosh as well. Hopefully his ego will allow him to do so going forward. Unless he has some miraculous physical comeback. Because Bosh definitely needs to be featured more in the Heats offense moving forward.
I agree at his talent but I think he’ll always play better as “the single star” on a team. Just like Wade, I think he plays hard when he feels he “has to”. Think how they played when Wade was out. Not to mention I think just having Lebron and his inherent expectations that follow having him probably hurt the team sometimes. You don’t think they ever lost a game waiting on Lebron to do something?
Irving,Waiters,James,Hawes,Varejo,
Bench:
Wiggins,delladova,thompson,bennet,zeller
= Beast
Forget Melo for now the Heat just need a deep bench to help the squat, there a tons of international player better than local for less money…who don’t want to play side by side with the King???
Bosh carried a team before must be new to basketball or 1 of those bandwagon fans he knew his role in Miami wtf are you talking about
WRONG!!! Bwa-ha-ha-ha… Heat has too many band-wagon fans and LeBron saw it. Cleveland has real, die-hard fans – proven by years of futility and still get support. Plus – he wanted to go home because he loves NE Ohio and the people there.
Bosh going to Houston, too.