Report: Lillard Would Be Team USA’s First Injury Replacement

Damian Lillard was always a long-shot to make Team USA. The Americans are stacked at point guard, and this USA Basketball cycle was no different despite the absence of 2012 Olympic team members Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook – Derrick Rose, Steph Curry, and Kyrie Irving are All-Stars that have prior experience with the national program.

On the other hand, Lillard’s first time with Team USA was this summer. Chairman Jerry Colangelo and coach Mike Krzyzewski made it clear before training camp kicked-off that Rose had a roster spot if he wanted it, while Curry’s unmatched prowess as a long-range shooter ensured him a place in the United States backcourt. So Lillard was really just competing with Irving, but that contest wasn’t exactly fair, either. Irving starred for Colangelo and Krzyzewski the past two summers as a Select Team player and mini-camp participant, and has been earmarked as heir apparent to Paul in Team USA’s point guard pecking order for some time.

Despite an impressive training camp and solid, but brief, showings in exhibitions, it wasn’t surprising when Lillard was cut last weekend. And just as unsurprising as his dismissal and his honorable reaction to it is news that the Portland Trail Blazers star is the United States’ top injury replacement candidate.

Chris Haynes of Comcast SportsNet Northwest has the story.

Prior to being left off of the final 12-man roster last week, the Portland Trail Blazers’ All-Star point guard was informed that there could be a possibility he’d be added to the roster if one of their players, in particular Derrick Rose who has been dealing with knee soreness, were unable or opted not to continue the journey, a league source told CSNNW.com. “He’s the player on deck,” we’re told. Lillard expressed to Jerry Colangelo, director of USA Basketball, his desire to be a part of Team USA in Spain and said he would rejoin the team if his services are indeed needed, the source said. “It’s something we did discuss with Damian,” Colangelo confirmed to CSNNW.com via telephone. “We’ll see what happens.”

It makes sense that USAB officials informed Lillard to stay ready. Rose was bothered by “body fatigue,” knee soreness, or both last week, and despite a recent assurance that he’s fully healthy, it’s still unknown how he’ll react to the grueling World Cup schedule. Krzyzewski would surely want another ballhandler in Rose’s stead given his team’s surplus of big men, and Lillard is by far the best option of Team USA’s cuts to fill that void.

What interests is whether or not Lillard would be next in-line if a player like Rudy Gay or DeMar DeRozan were forced to opt out of World Cup play. Despite Colangelo saying that’s indeed the case, the construction of the American roster casts doubt on his insistence. This Team USA lacks the stretch-4 versatility and size on the wing that’s been a hallmark of past iterations. And considering that the playmaking ability of Rose, Curry, Irving, and James Harden is more than enough for the United States, bringing in a player like Chandler Parsons if Gay or DeRozan goes down makes more sense than Lillard on the surface.

Either way, a player swap is merely a worst-case contingency plan. The point here is that Lillard clearly made a big impression on USAB officials despite being left off the World Cup roster, and will undoubtedly be in contention for future Team USAs as a result.

