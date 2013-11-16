Report: Los Angeles Clippers Meet With Lamar Odom

11.16.13 5 years ago

Still unsigned free agent combo forward Lamar Odom had a tumultuous offseason with rumors of hard drug use, relationship problems and an arrest for suspicion of a DUI. But it seems Clippers coach and Senior Vice President for Basketball Operations Doc Rivers is interested in the 2-time NBA champion.

A source tells Yahoo Sports’ Marc J. Spears, the Clippers coach and executive met with Odom after practice yesterday:

Doc Rivers and other members of Los Angeles Clippers management met with Lamar Odom for nearly two hours following practice on Friday at the team’s facilities, sources told Yahoo Sports.

“Everyone was shocked, but it was a good surprise,” one Clippers source said of Odom’s appearance.

The wiry 6-10 forward recorded career low numbers the last two seasons with the Mavs and the Clippers. His tabloid-laden life with the Kardashian clan combined with a bevy of personal tragedies have robbed him emotionally and physically of the versatile athleticism he used to help the Lakers claim back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.

Here’s hoping we see him back in a uniform. The Clippers could use him if he can guard any front court player. They really need help that end of the ball, but Odom will also help on the glass, and depending on his shape, he can still get you a couple buckets; although, we doubt he’ll ever return to his Lakers crest since he turned 34 earlier this month.

Still, this is great news for any Lamar Odom fans (we’re one of them).

