Mike Brown Will Reportedly Be Cleveland’s Head Coach… Again

According to reports, former Cleveland head coach Mike Brown is in the process of completing a five-year contract to return to the team next year as head coach. The deal will reportedly be worth over $20 million with a buyout provision in the final year, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports. It’s an ironic turn of events for more than one reason.

After Cleveland failed to make the NBA Finals in LeBron‘s final two seasons there — despite racking up two-straight No. 1 seeds and 127 wins — the team needed a scapegoat. Brown was an easy target. Under his regime, James and his entourage/hanger-ons ran free. Much of that criticism subsided once Brown arrived in Los Angeles, where he quickly formed a healthy respect with Kobe Bryant. But he fell under the weight of expectations this season, getting fired after just five games. Now, reportedly, after the Cavs overtures to Phil Jackson seemed to be little more than smoke shows, Brown’ll return to the scene in Cleveland next year to replace the recently fired Byron Scott.

According to Ken Berger of CBSSports.com, the completion of the deal would also mean the Lakers aren’t obligated to pay Brown the remaining $11 million on his contract.

LeGarie orchestrated D'Antoni-to-L.A. Now, Brown goes back to Cleveland and LeGarie gets Lakers off hook for money left on Brown's deal. — Ken Berger (@KBergNBA) April 23, 2013

Is this the right move?

