Report: Mo Williams Agrees To 2-Year Deal With Portland

Free agent point guard Mo Williams has agreed to a two-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports. The deal will pay the 6-1 scoring guard $5.6 million over two seasons, with a player option on the second year of the deal.

Last season in Utah, Williams averaged 12.9 points and 6.2 assists, and shot 43 percent from the field and 38 percent from deep. But after the Jazz acquired Trey Burke on draft night, the writing was on the wall for the unrestricted free agent. At one point over the summer, it was reported Williams wouldn’t come back to Utah as a backup, which is funny because the 30-year-old just signed on with the Blazers, who have an even more crowded backcourt.

Besides reigning Rookie of the Year Damian Lillard, the Blazers also have rookie combo guard C.J. McCollum and rookie Allen Crabbe, as well as Wesley Matthews. Portland had one of the worst benches in the league last year, and are obviously doing whatever they can to upgrade and take some pressure off Lillard. How Williams fits into that equation remains to be seen.

