Report: Monroe Never Wanted To Sign Long-Term Deal With Pistons

The circumstances surrounding Greg Monroe’s signed qualifying offer are finally clear. According to USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt, Monroe never intended to sign a long-term contract with the Detroit Pistons – even if the team offered him the max-level deal he so sought.
Citing league sources, Zillgitt even says that Monroe’s agent, David Falk, discouraged other teams from extending Monroe an offer sheet because he didn’t want the Pistons to match it.
…even if the Pistons had offered Monroe a max contract, there was a strong chance Monroe would’ve declined…
Monroe’s representatives steered other teams from presenting Monroe with an offer sheet because they didn’t want the Pistons to match and keep Monroe for another four seasons. Now, Monroe will have freedom to pick his next team, and that’s what he wanted: control of his future.
When Monroe made good on his long-standing threat of signing a qualifying offer on Friday, we speculated that his decision was due at least in part to his reluctance to play for the Pistons. Such educated conjecture was hardly bold, but Zillgitt’s information is still important.
Once Monroe signed his QO, it became highly unlikely that he’d remain with Detroit past the 2014-2015 season. No matter how well he and the Pistons play under the guidance of Stan Van Gundy, Zillgitt’s intel indicates, Monroe will sign with another team as an unrestricted free agent next summer.
This only adds to what was already going to be a fascinating situation in Detroit. With confirmation that Monroe isn’t long for the Motor City, how will Van Gundy react? The Pistons need to start building a winning culture sooner rather than later, and Monroe’s play will surely be a positive for the team this season despite his unenviable circumstances. But knowing that developing franchise cornerstone Andre Drummond will have a different frontcourt mate in the future, it might be most prudent for Van Gundy to limit Monroe’s influence.
The ideal scenario for both sides, then, would be if Detroit can find a trade partner for Monroe before February’s deadline. Van Gundy and the Pistons will surely explore every option, but Monroe has veto power on all trades.
Bottom line: Monroe is a Detroit Piston, but he won’t be in the near future. The question now becomes how soon that future will materialize.
Good for him…they don’t value you and your contribution and they give a knucklehead Josh Smith big money to be less productive, then cut your loses and prepare yourself for free agency. I just hope he stays healthy. I don’t know why teams didn’t make a offer for him…he’s not a max guy, but a double double big that can play defense and has some good BBall IQ where he will not clog the lane or be aloof on D…That is a great add in a still young player. We’ve seen guys get $12-16 million for less.
So he and his agent dissuaded offers even if they were max, so he could just leave Detroit? An injury or poor showing can kill your earnings…I’m not sure that is a smart move…why not work a trade aggressively from the beginning of the off season?
Actually, I think this will be the new trend. Players wanting to choose where they play. A savvy GM should be able to see through an injury/poor statistical season, due to the bulk of his work.
My only problem is that if SVG doesn’t move him early on, he will be wasting a year toiling away. If a player doesn’t want to be there make the move early and all sides can be better off for it.
It’s not the part about the GMs being savvy enough to see past the anomaly of a poor season due to contractual/relationship issues with a team…I’m more concerned about from the player’s standpoint being jerked out of their money because now the numbers don’t bare out and it give leverage to teams to low ball guys who actually deserve . This isn’t JR Smith…Monroe (DUI not withstanding) isn’t that kind of knucklehead, but then again I’m not his agent, so good luck to him.
This issue about being “underpaid” is something I take issue with. This QO year, is part of all rookie contracts (which includes a raise over the previous year). If a player takes this offer, then I think they are paid well under these terms. To me it’s a small “sacrifice” to pay, in order to have the opportunity to chose where they play in the following season.
But I do however agree, that it’s a shame a guy like Monroe is subject to this. He deserves to be moved to the team he wants to play for this season, so both sides can get on with having a productive year. It’s just going be a distraction til something gets done.
not underpaid in accordance to getting the QO, but underpaid considering that he could have and deserved to sign an extension and the forethought wasn’t in place to make it happen.