A week after NBA G League players began the process of unionizing, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported one of the preliminary agreements between the league and its players. The minor league’s players will now be guaranteed individual hotel rooms on the road as well as a $15 increase in their per diem.

Sources: The NBA G League is improving some conditions for players starting in 2020-21, informing teams they must secure separate hotel rooms for players on road and elevate the per diem by $15. Players have shared rooms up until now. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 1, 2020

In recent years, the league has taken dramatic steps forward toward legitimacy as a true minor league for the NBA. That includes adding two-way contracts to NBA rosters, the addition of several new teams, the growth of the G League showcase every December, and the use of affiliates for rehabilitation by teams like the Warriors.

Unionization is the latest and biggest step for the G League. While no reports regarding the official formation of a union have come out yet, this agreement is likely an intermediate step in negotiations that will continue. It is expected that issues such as player salary and even pre- and post-game meals will be part of the negotiations between the two parties.

The G League also has the details of its Select Team to sort out in southern California after nabbing talented high-school seniors Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix. That team still does not have a coach or a firm schedule, but is expected to play about 20 games this fall and winter as a new part of the G League.

The NBA continues to invest in the G League, and it doesn’t appear the players’ motion toward unionizing has halted progress at all.