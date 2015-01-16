Report: OKC-Nets Talks Falter; Rockets Are Now Interested In Brook — Huh?

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports, the Nets-Thunder talks have disintegrated because for Brooklyn, “there was nothing we liked.” But Woj also said that Houston had inquired about Brook Lopez‘s services, which is weird because they already have a center; his name is Dwight Howard — in case you’ve forgotten about him during his disappointing opening half to the 2014-15 season.

After attempting to find a third team to take Kendrick Perkins‘ expiring $9.4 million deal, the Thunder included Jeremy Lamb in the deal, but it just wasn’t enough for Brooklyn to bite.

According to Wojnarowski, the Nets balked at taking on Lance Stephenson in the initial three-team deal with Charlotte because — after performing their due diligence by calling around about Sir Lancelot, “For them, he was too big of a risk.”

But The Rockets have entered the fray, too, and it’s the clearest sign yet that Western Conference heavyweights are currently in an arms race with no clear-cut favorite except a Warriors team coached by first-year coach, Steve Kerr.

Another team probing on Brook Lopez: The Houston Rockets. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 16, 2015

Dwight — who has missed an 11-game stretch with a strained knee earlier this season — is currently in the midst of one of his worst statistical years since he was a rookie. His player efficiency rating (18.8) is the lowest since he was a teenage rookie in Orlando, and he’s averaging just 16.9 points and 11.1 rebounds — the lowest since his first two seasons — as well. His 36-minute averages don’t change that trend, either.

Last night in Houston’s 112-101 win over the Thunder, Dwight barely saw the ball on his way to a line of 13 points and eight rebounds in 33 minutes of action. This despite the fact Dwight’s got the highest net rating on the team for anyone with over 500 minutes of game time.

The Rockets give up 5.4 points more per 100 possessions with Dwight on the bench. They also score 2.5 points fewer per 100 possessions. But Dwight also has a negative real offensive plus minus (-1.14) and he ranks at No. 37 in the league in real defensive plus minus (2.08).

Watching Dwight in Houston has become a study in contrasts. He doesn’t appear healthy enough to run with the Rockets, and he can slow them down when he takes time to get set in the post. Sure, he can still elevate for a lob dunk off a Harden pick-and-roll and he is hopefully getting healthy as the season progresses, but the fact Houston is even checking on Brook is a bad sign.

Why is Daryl Morey even dipping his toes in the Brook Lopez waters? It could simply be an attempt to thwart OKC’s progress to land the Brooklyn center, or they’re really looking to replace Dwight.

Seems crazy after all they did to land him in the summer of 2013, but at 29 and in his eleventh season, Howard’s obviously on the downside of his career physically, and while Brook and his delicate feet aren’t exactly an improvement, Houston’s involvement in talks for his services makes Howard’s time in Houston more opaque than we ever thought possible.

(all stats via NBA.com and Basketball-Reference.com unless otherwise noted)

Why would the Rockets be interested in Brook?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.