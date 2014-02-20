Report: Pacers Trade Danny Granger To The Sixers For Evan Turner & Lavoy Allen

Sources are telling Yahoo Sports’ ubiquitous Adrian Wojnarowski that the Indiana Pacers have traded Danny Granger to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Evan Turner and Lavoy Allen. The deal was reported after the 3 p.m. ET deadline for trades, but our guess is it was a late arrival.

Indiana has traded Danny Granger to Philadelphia, league source tells Yahoo Sports. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) February 20, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Philadelphia is sending Evan Turner as part of a package to the Pacers for Danny Granger, league source tells Yahoo Sports. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) February 20, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Indiana has traded Danny Granger to the 76ers for Evan Turner and Lavoy Allen, league sources tell Yahoo. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) February 20, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Granger makes a little over $14 million this season, but he’s set to become a free agent this summer. Turner makes $6.68 million this year, but after the Sixers neglected to give him an extension before the Oct. 31, 2013 deadline, most agreed Turner would be traded before the Feb. trade deadline. Or, he would simply walk this summer when he’ll become a restricted free agent â€” since Philly didn’t want to pay him. Allen is set to make $3.06 million this year, in the final year of his two-year deal.

While Indiana has the best record in the East, and the sharpshooting Granger coming off the bench, they had said most of the season they were open to discussions for him, but weren’t actively shopping him. Grantland’s Zach Lowe said that changed last week, and now we’re here.

Granger has been hobbled by injuries over the last two seasons, most recently a calf problem to start the year, but Sixers GM Sam Hinkie is likely picking him up last minute to shed even more salary this summer when Granger comes off the books.

Here’s Woj on the deal:

The Indiana Pacers have traded Danny Granger to the Philadelphia 76ers for forwards Evan Turner and Lavoy Allen, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Turner, 25, gives the Pacers a talented, young wing player whom they can keep beyond this playoff run. Turner has averaged 17.4 points, six rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Sixers this season. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft. Turner will be a restricted free agent this summer. The Pacers were expected to lose Granger, 30, as a free agent this summer. Granger, 30, has averaged 17.6 points in his career for the Pacers, but only 8.3 points this season while coming off the bench.

Per a source, Zach Lowe adds that Philadelphia will get a future second round pick from Indiana in the deal and USA Today’s Sam Amick adds that it’s for 2015:

Philly also got a future Indy 2nd-round pick in the Granger deal, source says. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) February 20, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The 2nd round pick to Philly in Pacers deal, I'm told, is for 2015, & obviously w/ Danny Granger to Sixers & Evan Turner & L. Allen to Indy. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 20, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

(Yahoo)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.