Report: Kings Agree To Extension With DeMarcus Cousins

09.27.13 5 years ago

Late last night, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee relayed a report that DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to an extension with the Sacramento Kings for the maximum salary under the new CBA. The Kings agreed in principle on a four-year, $62 million extension for the former No. 5 pick out of Kentucky in the 2010 NBA Draft. The deal does not include an option for the final year of the deal, or a fifth year.

Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the specifics of the deal over Twitter.

And added that there is no opt-out after the third year of the deal.

That fifth year would have made Cousins the “designated player” for the Kings, but Jones adds via Twitter, that he preferred the four-year deal, which locks him up in a Kings uniform through the 2017-18 season after the deal goes into affect for the 2014-15 year.

The lack of a fifth year also allows the Kings to hold on to their designated player tag. The Wizards and Pacers inked five-year max extensions with John Wall and Paul George earlier this summer making Cousins the third player from the 2010 Draft class to sign a max extension, but without that fifth year.

The 23-year-old out of Kentucky averaged career highs with 17.1 PPG, 9.9 RPG and a PER of 20.2 during the 2012-13 regular season. There has been some discussion as to whether he warrants a max extension since he’s battled teammates, coaches and even the press during his first three years in the league. The deadline for any rookie-scale extensions for players from the 2010 Draft is October 31. If the Kings had been unable to extend Cousins before Halloween this year, he would have become a restricted free agent this summer.

Is Cousins worth the four-year max extension on his rookie deal?

