Report: Spurs At Cavs Could Open 2014-2015 Season

The reigning NBA Champion San Antonio Spurs might open their quest to repeat in 2014-2015 under the most unenviable of circumstances. According to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, rumors are that the league’s season-opening matchup could be the Spurs at the Cavaliers in LeBron James’ first game since his return to Cleveland.

Rumor has it that the NBA’s season-opening game on TNT will be San Antonio at Cleveland, the first home game for LeBron James in his return to Cleveland and the first game for the defending NBA champion Spurs. The NBA schedule is expected to be released next month…

So much for rewarding the champions. Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena is poised to rock all season long with James back home, but a nationally televised home-opener against the title-winners is bound to have “The Q” extra amped.

The schedule-makers obviously aren’t doing the Spurs any favors if the rumors are true, but we can’t fault them – this would be an ideal kick-off to what promises to be an epic season.

(H/T Sports Illustrated)

Is Spurs at Cavs a good season-opener?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.