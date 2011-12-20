Report: The New Jersey Nets Are Bringing Back Kris Humphries

#Dwight Howard
12.20.11 7 years ago 7 Comments

The Nets are finally bringing back one half of HumpDash. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, New Jersey and rebounding machine Kris Humphries are putting the finishing touches on a one-year deal and Humphries is expected to be available for their final preseason game tomorrow night. The New York Post is reporting it could be for $7 million.

Maybe this will help them get Dwight Howard. Maybe he’ll love playing with a former reality TV star. Maybe he’ll love playing next to a dude who’s all dirty work. Maybe Humphries will even help with a trade down the line even if his contract could temporarily hinder one. More likely, Howard wouldn’t want to play next to another big man who could eat into his rebounding.

As long as Humphries helps the Nets, I guess that’s all they can really ask for because when you open the preseason with Shelden Williams and Damion James starting at the two forward spots, you need all the help you can get. At 10 points and 10.4 rebounds a night, Humphries will be back to help out Brook Lopez under the rim.

And this will help all of us because it’ll put Humphries back on the court instead of reportedly hosting parties where he runs out of drinking cups and causes Kim to flip out.

Would you want to have Humphries as your starting power forward?

TOPICS#Dwight Howard
TAGS2011 Free AgencyDimeMagDWIGHT HOWARDKris HumphriesLatest NewsNEW JERSEY NETS

