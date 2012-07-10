Report: Tim Duncan Will Get A Three-Year Deal From San Antonio

07.10.12 6 years ago

Only weeks ago Spurs centerpiece Tim Duncan was in talks with San Antonio management to get a lifetime contract, to be worked out as the team’s other free agent dealings were concluded. According to Yahoo Sports, Duncan will instead get a three-year contract similar to Kevin Garnett‘s new deal with Boston.

The specifics, according to Johnny Ludden, are three years and $36 million for one of the greatest forwards in basketball history. Duncan, 36, helped lead San Antonio to the top seed in the West last year with averages of 15.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, against his averages of 20.3 points and 11.3 boards per game.

