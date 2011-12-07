Report: Tracy McGrady Signs With Atlanta Hawks

#Atlanta Hawks
12.07.11 7 years ago 19 Comments

There was a time not too long ago when Tracy McGrady signing a free agent deal would have been major, major basketball news. We are very far from those times. Today, word of T-Mac’s signing with the Atlanta Hawks is ranked below drunk-dialing CEOs and Rick Adelman‘s choices for assistant coaches on ESPN.com’s NBA page. (see below)

ESPN is reporting that McGrady has signed a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum with the Hawks. This will be Tracy’s 15th NBA season. He follows up a season in Detroit where he averaged eight points per in 72 games.

Take a second to watch the video below and reminisce over just how ridiculously good T-Mac was at the height of his powers:

