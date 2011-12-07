Report: Tracy McGrady Signs With Atlanta Hawks

There was a time not too long ago when Tracy McGrady signing a free agent deal would have been major, major basketball news. We are very far from those times. Today, word of T-Mac’s signing with the Atlanta Hawks is ranked below drunk-dialing CEOs and Rick Adelman‘s choices for assistant coaches on ESPN.com’s NBA page. (see below)
ESPN is reporting that McGrady has signed a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum with the Hawks. This will be Tracy’s 15th NBA season. He follows up a season in Detroit where he averaged eight points per in 72 games.
Take a second to watch the video below and reminisce over just how ridiculously good T-Mac was at the height of his powers:
I guess Detroit didnt work out. That place is where former superstars go to die it seems.
the weird thing is the 13 points in 33 seconds didnt even seem like that long ago. i believe it was right before he had the season ending surgery in houston. by the time he’s back he became a throwaway swingman.
he wasn’t bad in detroit. i actually took him in for my fantasy team last year. it’s just that detroit as a team was just awful. here’s hoping he’d fare better with the hawks
@NYK – you’re right, he wasn’t bad last year. as a role player on a decent team, he can probably be a nice addition.
smart move by ATL. just like drafting Marvin Williams.
I like this move for my man T-Mac. He can get minutes in Atlanta’s backcourt, and is already the best passer on the team. I know he’s not ever going to be what he used to be, but with the Hawks he can be a contributor on a playoff team, maybe crack that first-round curse and go out on a positive note.
with the shortened season, probably not the smartest move to sign mr.glass. but im with you austin, id like to see him go out on a positive note.
but with the inevitable back-to-back-to-back-to-back games, whats the over/under on games played by TMac?
Surprised he didnt go to a real contender like the Celtics, Lakers, Magic (could have been cool to see him back in black&blue), or Chicago (finally 12 years after originally courting him)
I think its a good signing. They need another veteran that can help them. It be cool to see T-mac make it past the first round. Atlanta could be a sleeper team to win it this year. they are a younger team and can deal with back to back games, and have had playoff success in the past. Jeff Teague will continue to get better, and JJ and J Smooth will always be able to do their work and produce.
Could potentially be a great move for T mac. Atlanta is a sneaky good Place for Dwight Howard to Land. Its his hometown. One of his oldest/best friends already plays there (josh Smith). And Atlanta has good enough pieces to get this trade done.
Either Horford, Hinrich, Williams and 2 no 1’s for howard and Hedo. or
T-Mac will probably be playing at PG like he did for the Pistons last season. He played good at PG.
Here’s the skinny:
Detroit is not a playoff caliber team and will be in rebuilding mode
Celtics – Their is no playing time for him between Jeff Greene and the other draft picks they got.
Lakers – That idiot head coach of the Pistons last yr is an assistant under Mike Brown not to mention he would have to fight for time behind Kobe & Artest and we all know that Kobe plays 30+ minutes per night.
Bulls – They choose to go with one of those other guys and not Tracy so I know Tracy will mark them on the calendar.
Which brings us to the Hawks – If Tracy is 100 percent healthy and really back to his old self than there will be 30 minutes per night for him – He’s going to drift between the 1, 2, 3.
I could see coach Drew playing a lineup of Tracy, Joe Johnson, Josh Smith, Horford and Zaza out on the floor in the 4th.
If he’s game is really back than Marvin Williams is going to be coming off the bench.
The thing that is amazing about TMac, is that he adapted his game completely to go from being the first, second and third scoring option on a team, to being a very nice playmaker and passer. There are SOOOOO many point guards in the nba who should learn that shit, imagine how good a guy like Westbrook would be if he made that transition…
Yea he averaged 8 points BUT he only started like 30 of the games that season plus he averaged 7 shots a game that season he still has something left in him he came through with a couple of 20 point games for the pistons plus they even threw him several alley oops that’s season one which was a windmill finish thst displays his athleticism and that is not all gone give thd guy a chance ATL fans hd might do better this year !
^^^^ word!!!!! best o luck TMac, get out of that first round and at least go out on a high
Good move for the Hawks if T-Mac is healthy.
Good team, right fit, he’ll be an asset off the bench. Any other good pg’s available for this team? I think Hinrich’s a liability.
hey now, thats STILL major news to me!
Damn my favorite player of ALL TIME…
Crazy how quickly the two time scoring champ fell off the map so quickly.
if they somehow get dwight I’m watching them and this becomes one of my favorite teams in the L