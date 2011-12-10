Report: Trade Involving Chris Paul To The Lakers Resubmitted

So it’s looking like Chris Paul may end up in Los Angeles after all. Less than 48 hours after an initial trade involving New Orleans, Houston and the Lakers was vetoed by the league for “basketball reasons,” the teams reconvened once given permission and have now submitted another proposal to the league for approval. As of this point, as ESPN.com reports, the players involved and the changes made to the last deal aren’t completely available.
But Yahoo! Sports is reporting:
Paul goes to the Lakers, Pau Gasol to the Rockets, and Houston still sends Kevin Martin, Luis Scola, and a 2012 first-round pick to the Hornets. The main changes in the deal, originally nixed by the NBA, will come between New Orleans and the Lakers, sources say.
For the Hornets, they almost have to get rid of CP. If he’s forced to stay a Hornet all season long, it’ll develop into an extremely poisonous situation. For the Lakers, they can’t afford to have two of their best players pissed, confused and angry; Lamar Odom has even admitted he’s having trouble dealing with playing for the team that’s actively shopping him. For the Rockets, it seems to be all about timing. They need to clear cap space as soon as possible in order to get back into the hunt for another big man.
What do you think? Do you expect it to go through?
hey sean
if it is a choice, how do you decide whether to use “vetoed by the league” or “vetoed by the hornets’ owners?”
do you think the choice of words can impact how fans view the situation?
I think this eventually gets through… Stern needs to save some face.
This trade looks a lot the same at the moment, I thought the Hornets (Stern) were demanding “stars for stars” and would only approve if both Odom and Gasol ended up in NO.
There are also reports that a deal would have to include Bynum. If Bynum has to go (and LA are still set on Paul) the Lakers are out of contention for Howard. But a lineup of CP, Kobe, MWP, Odom and Gasol could score some serious points. Would need to find another tough big though.
Which trade would you rather?
From Chris Broussard’s Twitter – Initially, Hou part of deal was same – Scola, Martin & pick going to NO & Pau to Hou. Now, at NBA/NO’s request, Hou sending out more players.
That’s bull, Houston’s giving up half their team so LA can get Chris Paul and a better shot at Howard. WTF!
The Lakers needs to give another player to Houston, such as Metta or Shannon Brown. The Rockets giving up MORE than Martin, Scola, Dragic, and a 1st round pick is ridiculous. But if they’re dumb enough to trade that much for Gasol, well then fuck it, pull the trigger.
@Big Freeze Brown signed with PHX.
Bynum to New Orleans. Lakers get Paul and Okafor. Gasol still goes to Houston and Martin, Scola, Dragic and the 1st rounder to NO as well. League/owners get what they wanted: NO gets more youth (Bynum), Lakers take on more money (Okafor) and have no chance to get Howard. Done.
Sonic, why would LA do that trade? Paul is not worth Bynum and Pau.
If the Lakers use their amnesty on Artest (who came into camp way out of shape), could they make a push at a major FA next year? Don’t they save money with Gasol and Odom leaving?
IGP, they do save money, but they would have to resign Paul for starters.
sincerely
Clutch
Clutch, Bynum/Gasol for CP3/Okafor is better than Odom/Gasol for CP3. Lakers retain Odom at PF while they get a still young iron man center in Okafor, who was statistically identical to Bynum last year. Essentially, the Lakers would be giving up Bynum to keep Odom and get Okafor.
Plus, why hold on so tight to the injury prone Bynum if Howard wants the Nets? No way the league lets Paul-Bryant-Howard happen anyway.