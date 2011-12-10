Report: Trade Involving Chris Paul To The Lakers Resubmitted

So it’s looking like Chris Paul may end up in Los Angeles after all. Less than 48 hours after an initial trade involving New Orleans, Houston and the Lakers was vetoed by the league for “basketball reasons,” the teams reconvened once given permission and have now submitted another proposal to the league for approval. As of this point, as ESPN.com reports, the players involved and the changes made to the last deal aren’t completely available.

But Yahoo! Sports is reporting:

Paul goes to the Lakers, Pau Gasol to the Rockets, and Houston still sends Kevin Martin, Luis Scola, and a 2012 first-round pick to the Hornets. The main changes in the deal, originally nixed by the NBA, will come between New Orleans and the Lakers, sources say.

For the Hornets, they almost have to get rid of CP. If he’s forced to stay a Hornet all season long, it’ll develop into an extremely poisonous situation. For the Lakers, they can’t afford to have two of their best players pissed, confused and angry; Lamar Odom has even admitted he’s having trouble dealing with playing for the team that’s actively shopping him. For the Rockets, it seems to be all about timing. They need to clear cap space as soon as possible in order to get back into the hunt for another big man.

What do you think? Do you expect it to go through?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.