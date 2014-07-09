Report: Wiggins Signs With Adidas For Company’s Rookie Record

Andrew Wiggins’ shoe deal isn’t the $180 million behemoth that was reported last fall, but it’s not exactly chump change. According to Yahoo Sports’ Marc Spears, Wiggins’ contract with adidas is the most expensive the company has ever given a rookie.

Andrew Wiggins' new Adidas shoe contract is the most for a rookie with the shoe company, a source said. — Marc J. Spears (@SpearsNBAYahoo) July 9, 2014

ESPN’s Darren Rovell sheds more light on Wiggins’ adidas contract, including that the company felt pressured to acquire him as an endorser because Derrick Rose has missed so much court-time the past two seasons.

Andrew Wiggins, the first overall pick of this year’s NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, has signed a shoe endorsement deal with adidas, sources have told ESPN.com. Sources with knowledge of the signing say the contract is a multiyear deal that comes with a guarantee of at least $2 million annually… Adidas was pressured to try to secure its future even further with Wiggins in part because Rose, the company’s highest-paid NBA spokesman, has missed nearly two seasons with injury.

The folks at adidas didn’t give Wiggins $180 million, but $2 million annually and a rookie record speaks to just how highly they think of the Cleveland Cavaliers wing. Can you blame them?

With athleticism like that and the rabid support of his native Canada, Wiggins seems primed for sneaker superstardom. It certainly wouldn’t hurt if he’s joined in Cleveland by a certain Nike spokesman, either.

