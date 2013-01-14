Report: Wizards Offered Bradley Beal In A Trade For Rudy Gay

John Wall and Bradley Beal played exactly one game together before rumors surfaced that Washington was considering a trade for Rudy Gay. Memphis’ leading scorer, as you probably know by now, is being shopped by the Grizzlies in an effort to lighten their future financial hits. But Memphis isn’t looking for strictly a salary dump, and aren’t all that interested in young players who may not help them this year. They want to still go for a title, which might be why they only merely entertained an offer for Beal, a rookie averaging 13.2 points on sub-37 percent shooting.

Both The Memphis Commercial Appeal and The Washington Post reported the two teams discussed a possible Gay trade. The Wizards are interested in finding out what it would take to land Gay, a player on the cusp of the All-Star Game, as well as a Baltimore native. The Commercial Appeal contends Beal was involved in the discussions as a possible centerpiece in a larger deal. But would Washington really move their recent No. 3 pick? Gay is just an average perimeter shooter, and while he’s still only 26 years old, he might not be the best long-term fit next to the Wizards’ franchise player. Beal, on the other hand, is considered a perfect match alongside Wall in the backcourt.

The problem in all of this? Memphis just wants too much in return for Gay. Toronto already dropped out of the running because they felt the Grizzlies were asking for too much. Considering how much they value one of the best late game shot-makers in the league, the Grizzlies may wind up keeping their starting small forward after all. No one really wants to overpay for a guy making $37 million after this season, especially a guy who hasn’t yet reached his star potential (and considering he’s in his seventh season, might never reach it).

But the Wizards are notorious for making quick fixes, and while Gay would probably make them five wins better this season, I don’t think it’s worth it to break up the Beal-Wall combo. It’s too early.

Should Washington try to get Rudy Gay?

