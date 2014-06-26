Reports: Vonleh’s Draft Stock Falling, Gordon’s Rising

Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Noah Vonleh’s draft stock is falling and Aaron Gordon’s is rising.

Noah Vonleh is on the slide in this draft, front office sources tell Yahoo Sports. Best first chance to be picked: Lakers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) June 26, 2014

Aaron Gordon is almost assuredly to be drafted before forwards Noah Vonleh and Julius Randle, front office sources tell Yahoo. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) June 26, 2014

Once considered a likely choice for the Orlando Magic at the fourth pick, it seems Vonleh’s slide will keep him out of the top five.

Gordon, meanwhile, has been a favorite of the Boston Celtics at number six for weeks. However, Vonleh’s drop means that Gordon could be the night’s big riser. Don’t be shocked if he gets drafted by the Magic or the Utah Jazz to round out the draft’s first five choices.

