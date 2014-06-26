Reports: Vonleh’s Draft Stock Falling, Gordon’s Rising

06.26.14 4 years ago

Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Noah Vonleh’s draft stock is falling and Aaron Gordon’s is rising.

Once considered a likely choice for the Orlando Magic at the fourth pick, it seems Vonleh’s slide will keep him out of the top five.

Gordon, meanwhile, has been a favorite of the Boston Celtics at number six for weeks. However, Vonleh’s drop means that Gordon could be the night’s big riser. Don’t be shocked if he gets drafted by the Magic or the Utah Jazz to round out the draft’s first five choices.

What do you think?

TAGS2014 NBA DRAFTAaron GordonNBA DRAFTNoah Vonleh

