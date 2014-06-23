Reports: ‘Wolves-Warriors Kevin Love Deal Is “Dead”

And another theoretical trade bites the dust. Well, maybe. Multiple sources are reporting that the proposed deal between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors that would land Kevin Love in the Bay are “dead.”

The news is courtesy of Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher and the Boston Globe’s Baxter Holmes. Just as important as the Wolves-Warriors deal being off the table is Holmes’ report that Klay Thompson is the means of its demise.

Sources: KLove deal to Warriors is dead. Love "unlikely" now to be dealt before draft. — Ric Bucher (@RicBucher) June 23, 2014

League source says that, as of now, the GSW-Minnesota deal for Kevin Love is dead. — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) June 23, 2014

Source added that the deal hinged on Klay Thompson. GSW didn’t want to give him up, while Minnesota demanded him. — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) June 23, 2014

Anything is possible, but this seems like posturing from Golden State. After news broke that the Warriors included Thompson in their offer to Minnesota for Love, reports began circulating that their front office brass was split on completing the deal if the Timberwolves agreed to it. Thompson was the sticking point, and Holmes confirmed that thought today.

It just appears unrealistic that Golden State will ultimately refuse to part with Thompson if it means acquiring Love. Klay is a good player. He’s one of the best shooters in basketball, is a developing offensive threat in the post and off-the-dribble, and is one of the most underrated perimeter defenders in the league. But Love is unquestionably one of the top 10 players in the world. Pairing him with Steph Curry would make both players ever-dangerous, and their defensive issues would be masked by a supporting cast that includes stellar defenders Andre Iguodala, Andrew Bogut, and Draymond Green.

As currently constructed, the Warriors have a chance to compete in the Western Conference; with Love in tow, they’d be among the favorites. That alone should be enough to lose Thompson in addition to Harrison Barnes, especially considering the likelihood that Love would sign with Golden State long-term.

The Warriors obviously have no reason to rush things, however, and a lack of a better trade package for the Timberwolves means this could ride out into the fall. Will a deal eventually get done? There’s no telling for sure, but news that talks between the teams have stalled for now certainly doesn’t mean they will be forever.

