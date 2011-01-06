Return To Sender: Top 3 NBA Players Who Need To Be Regifted

Although the holiday season is behind us, it is never a bad idea to take a look around and try to find appreciation in the things you have. With that said, there are things that you can’t see yourself living with no matter how hard you try. Let’s take a look at three trades or “presents” that were bestowed upon teams this past offseason that need to be returned; or in the case of a label maker, regifted. Sorry grandma.

Anthony Randolph

As the centerpiece of a trade that saw Randolph, Ronny Turiaf and Kelenna Azubuike sent to the Knicks for David Lee this past offseason, this 6-11 versatile power forward was supposed to have his coming out party in New York. Things didn’t exactly go as planned, as he has been riddled with injuries, and upon returning still struggled to find a spot in the rotation. His talent remains raw and he has now resorted to riding the bench with a constant look of dejection on his face. This is one gift that needs to be recalled.

Troy Murphy

While brought in primarily for his expiring contract, Murphy can still be a contributor coming off two straight seasons averaging a double-double. But it seems as though, when he does get playing time, he fails at his defensive assignments and has had trouble hitting open shots. His starting position has been taken over by Kris Humphries, and he seems to have lost favor with coach Avery Johnson. If he could be regifted and used as trade bait to get ‘Melo or any other player, all the power to Mikhail Prokhorov and the Nets.

Corey Maggette

What is one word I could use to describe “Bad Porn”? Lackluster. Brought in to be a J.R. Smith type of instant offense guy, he hasn’t managed to make much of a splash off the bench. When he’s healthy and does get a chance to play, he’s resorted to taking copious amounts of long twos, and his overall play has been largely inconsistent. Oh, and don’t get me started on his defensive abilities. I’m pretty sure a cardboard cutout of himself would be better off at this point. Which reminds me, I better return that Maggette Fathead… it keeps peeling off the wall.

What do you think? What players do you think should be regifted?

