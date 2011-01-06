Return To Sender: Top 3 NBA Players Who Need To Be Regifted

Although the holiday season is behind us, it is never a bad idea to take a look around and try to find appreciation in the things you have. With that said, there are things that you can’t see yourself living with no matter how hard you try. Let’s take a look at three trades or “presents” that were bestowed upon teams this past offseason that need to be returned; or in the case of a label maker, regifted. Sorry grandma.
Anthony Randolph
As the centerpiece of a trade that saw Randolph, Ronny Turiaf and Kelenna Azubuike sent to the Knicks for David Lee this past offseason, this 6-11 versatile power forward was supposed to have his coming out party in New York. Things didn’t exactly go as planned, as he has been riddled with injuries, and upon returning still struggled to find a spot in the rotation. His talent remains raw and he has now resorted to riding the bench with a constant look of dejection on his face. This is one gift that needs to be recalled.
Troy Murphy
While brought in primarily for his expiring contract, Murphy can still be a contributor coming off two straight seasons averaging a double-double. But it seems as though, when he does get playing time, he fails at his defensive assignments and has had trouble hitting open shots. His starting position has been taken over by Kris Humphries, and he seems to have lost favor with coach Avery Johnson. If he could be regifted and used as trade bait to get ‘Melo or any other player, all the power to Mikhail Prokhorov and the Nets.
Corey Maggette
What is one word I could use to describe “Bad Porn”? Lackluster. Brought in to be a J.R. Smith type of instant offense guy, he hasn’t managed to make much of a splash off the bench. When he’s healthy and does get a chance to play, he’s resorted to taking copious amounts of long twos, and his overall play has been largely inconsistent. Oh, and don’t get me started on his defensive abilities. I’m pretty sure a cardboard cutout of himself would be better off at this point. Which reminds me, I better return that Maggette Fathead… it keeps peeling off the wall.
What do you think? What players do you think should be regifted?
no grown ass man should have a fat head of any other man…let alone corey magette.
no1 in this universe should have a fat head of magette..not even his crazy ass stalker ex girlfriend got one of those..tuck ur skirt man
ooh yea and with gallo out the knicks gotta let randolph spin a lil bit..i jus wanna see wut the kid can do b4 we give him away for a draft pick
who the fuck is maggette playing for?
all former products of the warriors “system”
Coach Mike isn’t the best at developing young talent. He has a short rotation and would generally rather play vets. I think the Suns should push for the kid.
Send some guys back to college as well … Avery Bradley anyone? But Maggette is not so bad, he does get to the line a lot even if he does take some unnecessary long jumpers.
The way the Knicks are playing, even with Danillo out, it seems better to keep developing Shawne Williams and Bill Walker, while allowing Chandler to take Danillo’s shots and Landry to pick up the garbage buckets. I’d really like to see a lineup at some point of Ray, Wilson, Amare, yes Amare at the 3, Randolph and Turiaf. I think it would create an interesting dynamic especially with the zone defense. Also I think this is the time to actually start shopping Danillo and Anthony to get Melo, but Anthony has to get some burn to improve his stock. Go Knicks!
Chris B
arch-usa.com
amare at the 3???????
Turkoglu would have totally made the team had he not being traded to the Magic
Why would you play Amare at the 3 instead of Randolph?
I dont think he’s heavy enough to be a center either. As a Knicks fan, I’m glad Amare’s producing because if he wasnt, getting Turiaf from the Ws would have been the only bright spot given the way Randolph’s turned out.
I’m not giving up on him yet, but i see flashes of Lamar Odom when he has played….down to the inconsistency
All former Warriors! lol
Who’s Maggette playing for??
Still have no idea why A-dolf is getting consistent burn, specially with Gallo out. I mean are Shawne Williams and Bill Walker THAT good?
C.J. WATSON!!! I swear when he gets in the game he takes some of the most unnecessary shots I’ve ever seen!
good call #4
i’ll add carl landry, rashard lewis, and trevor ariza
and john salmons. he did just enough after the trade last season to get a fat deal and then disappear
Amare at the 3 for perimeter pick and rolls and the fact that he is improved his midrange game. That would leave Anthony, if he was playing to crash the boards or use Turiaf to ran backscreens with Anthony getting hi low looks after the initial screen and roll. Does that make sense? I’m questioning myself after writing that. Either way Randolph needs to get some burn or there won’t be any trade because the bait won’t be strong enough. No one would take Shawne, although he is that good, but put him within ten foot of cush and his skin will soak up the THC. Bill Walker is no where near as athletic as he was, but he has flashes and he is giving something. I’m with you guys I can’t see why Randolph isn’t getting any burn. He fits into the scheme and would be a good sub for Amare. Go figure.
Chris B.
arch-usa.com
CJ Watson is horrible…dude is a chuck and doesnt even have the talent to justify it.
Williams and Walker have solid enough jumpers…and Walker can defend.
Randolph needs to prove he can play….i know Mike D isnt too fond of big rotations but AR did look lost when he did see the floor.
you forgot david lee
hey noobs asking who corey maggette is on, fucking google it next time! he’s on the bucks.
*KUSH
Shawne Williams likes ‘kush’.
that Maggette blurb has been his scouting report for his whole career. Shame on Milwaukee for not understanding that. That’s what you get when you bring in this waste of life.
