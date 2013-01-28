Dwight Howard’s Latest Sneaker From adidas – The D Howard Light

01.28.13 6 years ago
The day after Dwight Howard and the Lakers had probably their most impressive win of the season, adidas has revealed the new D Howard Light, which is the lightest basketball sneaker to date for one of the NBA’s best defensive players.

The reflective tongue, which helps represents Howard’s superhero alter-ego, features his “DH” logo in a diamond shape, and the Z-TORSION midsole technology helps support bigger players like Howard when they make hard cuts and swift movements.

Stick with Dime in the future for more release details on the D Howard Light.

Hit page 2 to see some of the sneaker’s original sketches…

