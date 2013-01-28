Dwight Howard’s Latest Sneaker From adidas – The D Howard Light

The day afterand the Lakers had probably their most impressive win of the season,has revealed the new, which is the lightest basketball sneaker to date for one of the NBA’s best defensive players.

The reflective tongue, which helps represents Howard’s superhero alter-ego, features his “DH” logo in a diamond shape, and the Z-TORSION midsole technology helps support bigger players like Howard when they make hard cuts and swift movements.

Stick with Dime in the future for more release details on the D Howard Light.

