Richard Hamilton to Sign With the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday

Richard Hamilton is expected to sign a free agent deal with the Chicago Bulls once he clears waivers in the morning, says the Chicago Tribune.

The deal is reported to be for two years, $10 million, and Rip is much-needed addition to a Bulls’ lineup that clearly needs more reliable scoring. He will likely start at the 2, and obviously, if Rip has anything left in the tank, he is more than capable or providing punch from distance. At this point, Hamilton can’t do a whole lot in terms of creating his own shot, but he can A) Run off of Carlos Boozer and Joakim Noah screens all day and B) Spot up for Derrick Rose kick-outs.

