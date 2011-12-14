Richard Hamilton to Sign With the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday

Richard Hamilton is expected to sign a free agent deal with the Chicago Bulls once he clears waivers in the morning, says the Chicago Tribune.
The deal is reported to be for two years, $10 million, and Rip is much-needed addition to a Bulls’ lineup that clearly needs more reliable scoring. He will likely start at the 2, and obviously, if Rip has anything left in the tank, he is more than capable or providing punch from distance. At this point, Hamilton can’t do a whole lot in terms of creating his own shot, but he can A) Run off of Carlos Boozer and Joakim Noah screens all day and B) Spot up for Derrick Rose kick-outs.
Ronnie Brewer or Keith Bogans gonna be the odd man out.
@broke
There is no confusion there, Bogans is cooked. Korver and Brewer will get the SG/SF Minutes just like last year. Bogans only played about 10-15min per game anyway. Brewer was mostly the 2guard once he recovered from injury.
Nice,now get rid of boozer.
I hate this. We need a shot creator. However, he can come off some screens for us, but this will take time (time we dont have) to incorporate this into the offense. I guess this is an upgrade from Bogans, but not defensively (WADE).
Spot up shooter, ok defender, great for a fast flowing ofense. Boozer and Noah are good passers for big men so he’s gonna get his touches and shots. I would’ve liked to see T-mac here but he’s in ATL who are gonna be what we think they’d be for the last 5 years
@LP — These guys have been playing organized ball since they were kids. I think they can figure out how to set some screens and get Rip his shots. Doesn’t require an offensive overhaul.
as a bulls fan i’m happy about this. they’ll run a similar offense for rip as they did for allen in boston. he should average 12-14 pts a night for the season easy i would think. better than getting jamal crawford….
What are you guys talking about? If you are fans of the Bulls and watched the games last year, you should know who Kyle Korver is. And you should have seen the ONLY plays being called for Kyle, were the exact same type of plays that Rip/Ray Allen run. The only difference is that Kyle isn’t very good at catch and shoot off screens. Kyle needs to be spotting up to be a knockdown shooter. Rip is the best in the NBA (and one of the best ever) at using screens without the ball.
You want a shot creater, well that’s exactly what Rip does. He creates his own shot without anyone but himself (and the defense) using energy. This is EXACTLY what Rose needs.
Unfortunately we (the Bulls) need to get another young SG for the future because Rip ain’t gonna be around that long.