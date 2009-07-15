Richard Jefferson bails on $2 million wedding

For starters, in no way do I think breakups are comical or should be made fun of — unless it’s a couple that got together on a reality show. So if this was, like, “Real” and “Cornfed” from “Real Chance of Love” breaking up, I’d have jokes. Since it’s not, I’ll just rehash the facts.

Richard Jefferson, who last I’d heard was married to Trinidadian supermodel Teresa Lourenco (I’m slacking on my gossip-page reading), had been engaged to somebody else since 2007 — a former New Jersey Nets dancer — and was supposed to get married over the weekend. But according to FOXSports.com…