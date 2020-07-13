The NBA’s Orlando bubble officially suffered its first breaks on Monday. The first was when Bruno Caboclo of the Rockets broke quarantine on accident by leaving his room before being cleared, and now must enter an eight-day quarantine.

Later in the day, Sacramento Kings big Richaun Holmes revealed he too had violated the league’s guidelines by picking up food delivery over the weekend. The move put Holmes outside of the NBA’s established parameters for safely distancing from the rest of society as the league attempts to finish its postseason schedule at Disney’s Wide World of Sports, and so he will be quarantined from the rest of the team for the next week.

News broke via Holmes himself, who tweeted on Monday afternoon that he had accidentally broken the bubble and apologized for his actions.

As many pointed out online, Holmes was one of the few NBA players that defended the league amid some player frustration with the food selection in the bubble. Players initially had to self-quarantine in hotel rooms and were initially frustrated by a lack of selection as they attempt to round back into playing shape.

In his apology, Holmes did not specify what delivery service he used or what he ordered, though the meal is much more important than the delivery vehicle if you ask me. The move comes amid the NBA disclosing that two players tested positive in the bubble as the league tries to ready its players and staff for an extended, safe stay in the bubble.

Even his mother was disappointed with the news.

You only cross the line for your MOMA’s COOKING! AND I WAS NOT IN FLORIDA SIR!! #lol @Rich_Holmes22. Love you baby! — Dr. Lydecia Holmes (@DrLydecia) July 13, 2020

If anything, the early violation of the rules may help athletes still adhering to the guidelines in the bubble take themselves and their safety much more seriously. Getting coronavirus could be a career-altering illness with still-unknown long-term effects, but becoming ineligible for play because of food delivery is far more embarrassing a fate. No one wants to actually miss NBA playoff games at this point, especially for a lukewarm, smashed McDouble.