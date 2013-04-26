Rick Pitino Got His Louisville NCAA Championship Tattoo

#NCAA Tournament
04.26.13 5 years ago

Rick Pitino promised his Louisville players that if they won the NCAA Tournament this season, he would get a tattoo. This morning, the internet’s atwitter with photos of Rick following through with his promise.

If you want to see an old shirtless guy’s ink, have it:

#NCAA Tournament
COLLEGE LOUISVILLE NCAA Tournament RICK PITINO

