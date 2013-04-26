Rick Pitino Got His Louisville NCAA Championship Tattoo

Rick Pitino promised his Louisville players that if they won the NCAA Tournament this season, he would get a tattoo. This morning, the internet’s atwitter with photos of Rick following through with his promise.

If you want to see an old shirtless guy’s ink, have it:

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook