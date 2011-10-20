Ricky Rubio Has Arrived; The Greatest NBA Tour Ever

Ricky Rubio has arrived. He’s arrived as much as you can during a lockout, when no one can really talk about him or see him play too often. But it’s being reported that the Spanish prodigy is in Los Angeles right now taking in the sights and testing himself against other NBA players. He’s already balled with Danny Granger, Joakim Noah, Enes Kanter and Omri Casspi. We haven’t heard a reaction, but it must’ve been good enough that Michael Beasley asked him to play in his All-Star Classic game on Friday at Osseo High. We wonder what Rubio’s thinking. After all these years, he’s finally here but at the mercy of a lockout. How will that affect his game? Do you think he’s going to struggle to pick things up if we have a condensed or shorten season? If we do have a condensed schedule, it could help him. Less time to prepare for him. It helped a few PGs during the last lockout season. It could happen again … A 10-day barnstorming tour across four continents? We’ll let it slide that we first broke this news a little while back. Anyways, a tour starring Kobe Bryant, Amar’e Stoudemire, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin could net the big names over $1 million, touring all over the world from Puerto Rico to Australia. It would start at the end of the month. Excited, or not? We are as excited as can be considering the lockout has it’s jaws clenched pretty tightly … David Stern must’ve had one of his cronies slapping the smirk off his face Tuesday night. Stern is a major proponent of deadlines. He loves the word, and loves to use them to wield his power. If we don’t finish this by a certain time, I’ll cancel this and I’ll cancel that. It’s how he shows strength. Well, Tuesday night he did the same thing, except there was one problem: George Cohen the mediator was in town. Oh you want deadlines? Okay, we’re gonna stay around until we get it right. The meeting ending up going on for 16 or so hours, ending at about 2 a.m. The poor journalists stuck outside and in the hotel lobby all day joked they needed to shave and were close to resorting to cannibalistic activites. In a show of good faith, the parties send down ice cream, cookies and pizza to feed the malnourished reporters. Hopefully they split the cost or else they might need another two weeks to figure out the tip … The good news? They met for another nine hours yesterday, and Yahoo! Sports reports they moved closer to a 50/50 split in BRI … Check out our man Wesley Matthews‘ sneakers. There are 58 of them in that picture … Dirk can’t ball right now. Now he also can’t throw out the first pitch for Texas in the World Series. Yep, the Rangers nominated the Big German to get his Big Unit on, but he wasn’t chosen. Why? Reports claim that Major League Baseball executives wanted to stand behind their fellow owners in the NBA lockout in a show of support by not letting him throw. Yeah, because throwing out a first pitch and moral support of a lockout have so much to do with each other … Andray Blatche has a clothing deal with a company called Eight and Nine Designs. We haven’t seen too many photos, outside of these ones, but it’s pretty funny to see Blatche rocking a “Dream Killer” t-shirt inspired by Boyz N The Hood during the lockout … Unbelievably, Kim K. and Kris Humphries may already be close to a break-up. Damn, we really thought they were gonna work out … And if you live anywhere near Zanesville, Ohio you better have watched your back yesterday. You could’ve been in a market, buying a carton of milk before a freaking tiger jumped out from behind the register. The real life Jumanji is here. We need to find some scowling old guy with a rifle and awful facial hair. Sadly, but warranted, the escapees are pretty much all dead, including 18 Bengal Tigers (nearly extinct in the wild) … We’re out like Dirk’s shot at the majors.
y’all shoulda thrown in a kevin martin joke with the animals, seeing as how he’s from zanesville ohio.
I really hope Ricky Rubio turns out a perennial all star career. The league is developing a large crop of athletically gifted or scoring gifted PGs. Seeing a PG who may possess the skills to dominate a game by engineering high octane offense fused by elite, accurate, flashy passing will be a breath of fresh air. Can you picture Rubio getting a rebound and throwing a full court pass to a leaking Wesley Johnson? How many no look passes will be thrown as lobs to his teammates? Rubio would be the only point guard in the game that has the passing aptitude able to get a crowd to cheer. His flashy pass game is so ill. Watching an NBA highlight reel of a future Rubio would be more exciting than scoring to a certain extent. I think if Rubio can develop his game, his passing will help increase tempo in Minnesota and he’ll probably make Beasley look like an all star. They will be exciting to watch soon and very soon.
I’d like to see Rubio do well honestly. If he’s as good as everyone says maybe Love will stay there. Then you’d have 2 of the best passers, again if Rubio pans out, on a team and guys would want to play there. Well probably not, but still, Minnesota needs something good to happen. Of course Beasley wants Rubio to play in his game. Get a connection now so when the season rolls around Beasley will be his go to guy.
Well now there is something for my friends to make fun of me for regarding Dirk.
Once again, fuck the owners, fuck the players, fuck em all.
“fuck em, fuck em! even if they celibate!” – Lil’ Wayne
Like I have been saying before, the Timberwolves will be a fun team to watch if ever there will actually be a season.
They have a good first unit and they have the right coach.
My prediction? Ricky Rubio, in two years, will be much better than what is Rajon Rondo now.
And on a last note, the NBA and MLB owners are being childish by not allowing Dirk Nowitzki to do the opening pitch in the World Series.
@ alf, word on the street is that the MLB changed their stance and will let him throw the 1st pitch one of the home games.
They need to let Dirk throw it since they look like jackasses.
Beib, did you win that Jennings jersey?
nope, not that i’m aware of at least. i didn’t hear anything about the jersey. i’m not lucky like that :/
Federal Mediator George Cohen issues statement on NBA lockout — October 19, 2011
Kevin Durant Speaks
@bieberlose…dude does the name Rondo ring a bell?? He the best passing pg in the game right now and that’ll stay that way for awhile. Please make some more well-placed comments…go Lakers
Let’s hope that Rubio will do better than two months ago (sobbing) at the Eurobasket, but I don’t see him an all-star in 2012… After all it took a few years to Parker to reach this level (but when playing in Europe he was much less hyped than Rubio… nowadays he would have been a lottery pick).
^^ Shots fired ^^
@alf “Ricky Rubio, in two years, will be much better than what is Rajon Rondo now.”
Whoa… that’s a bold statement.
I used to be a huge Rubio supporter but I get a feeling that Rubio has bought into his own hype. He’s a victim of it and stopped working to improve. Like Vince. Between 17yrs old and now, what exactly has he improved? We can even argue that he’s declined a bit over the last year.
@beib: “Seeing a PG who may possess the skills to dominate a game by engineering high octane offense fused by elite, accurate, flashy passing will be a breath of fresh air. ”
The player you speak of will be Kendall Marshall.
IMO, Jonny Flynn will have a more productive career than Rubio. I think the Wolves went with the wrong PG. I acknowledge they are different types of PGs but Flynn’s progression, his growth as a player, is obvious.
Hopefully I’m wrong. Hopefully the change of scenery will make him put more work into his game because he simply hasn’t gotten better since the ‘Rubio-hype’ began.
Please give him a chance to show what he can do.Don’t throw him under the bus just yet.
Who’s throwing him under the bus?
What i did was give my OPINION. If you re-read through my post I wrote, “TO ME…”… “IMO…”… “We can argue…” I never said my thoughts were absolute. That’s just how I see it. I don’t understand how saying “I don’t think he’ll live up to his hype” is throwing him under a bus. It’s not like I called him shit and won’t amount to anything. <– THAT'S throwing him under a bus.
I even said "I hope I'm wrong" because I was once a HUGE Rubio supporter, but he just hasn't shown the same improvement that his peers have shown.
If you think I'm wrong, then let's discuss. If ANYone thinks I'm wrong, let's discuss. I'm bored at work.
@Jay
What growth has Flynn shown? His 2nd year was worst than his 1st. I don’t see it.
JAY – Sorry you’re bored. I don’t really judge the Euro guys until they have played a couple of years over here. Deron Williams is a beast, but he’s kinda quiet in Turkey. Even though I had never seen him play, I was about to buy a Thiago Splitter jersey because people were going nuts over him. Plus that name just sounds cool. Then I actually saw him and was, um, well, yeah.
Rubio is what, 20? 21? OK, just looked it up, he’ll be 21 in a few days. He’s going to come to a league where guards are untouchable, everything is man to man (the NBA zone always cracks me up), and the team is in a good place. They are bad, but not dreadful because they have a couple of pieces. Of course, if Rubio were going to Boston he’d be the greatest ever because he is basically Rondo with a shot. Creative passer who can get into the paint. Or if he were going to NY where he could pass to Melo and Amare? He’d be the second coming.
@iannyb
watch yo fucking mouth cyber pussy
rondo can avg huge assist totals, but rubio has better flashiness to his passes. if i may give an example…(if i can use a dunking example)
deandre jordan may lead the league in dunks…but it doesn’t mean he’s a flashier dunker than vince carter. rondo may be accurate at passing. he may be a willing passer, he may avg the most assists, but that doesn’t mean his passes would look sexier than rondo and frankly, rubio has no scoring on his mind most of the time. i wouldn’t put it past him to lead the league in assists if he develops into an all star pg.
but that doesn’t mean his passes would look sexier than rubio’s **********
@Big Island > “Rondo with a shot”, wow… I’m not to say he can’t shoot (at least FTs), but the guy has clearly lost confidence in his jumpshot… let’s hope he’ll get it back. But I agree with you, the NBA rules are much nicer to guards than in Europe.
@ Darkwing:
The T-Wolves aren’t exactly run by the sharpest knives in the drawer. Didn’t they acquire Ridnour who they started over Flynn? IMO, they were showing Flynn the door.
It looked like they acquired Ridnour with the intention to start him over Flynn so that they can eventually convince Rubio to come to the NBA. Would Rubio have come over if Flynn was still starting in Minnesota?
In his rookie season Flynn started every game he played (81games), logged almost 30min a game and gave them 13.5/4.4 a night. Pretty promising for a rook. He even hit a couple game winners in his rookie year and lead them back from a few huge deficits in 4th quarters. I think it’s a bit fishy for a crap team like the TWolves to decrease a very good rookie’s minutes from 28 a night down to 18, And give a guy like Ridnour (who has reached his potential and cant guard a rolling pin) the starting gig and 30mins a game. The only explanation, to me, is that they did not want Flynn to grow because the young PG they really wanted is Rubio. When Ridnour was sideline by injury, Flynn stepped in and showed that his rookie season wasn’t a fluke. In the 5 games as starter he logged 11pt/5as/4rb/2stl, 8pt/7as/1rb/1stl, 11pt/4as/1rb/1stl, 13pt/6as/2rb/2stl and 15pt/7as/4rb/1stl. I post those stats to prove that he wasn’t bench because he wasn’t good enough… there’s gotta be some other reason.
In the 2009 draft, everyone was wondering why the Twolves took 2 pgs back-to-back. and then there was talk that the T-Wolves took Flynn on behalf of another team but that trade broke down… and the Wolves were stuck with 2 young PGs. To me, that speculation looks like the truth.
How much does anyone want to bet Rubio starts right out of the gate?
@Beib: “but that doesn’t mean his passes would look sexier than rubio’s **********”
Are those asterisksesesese suppose to replace the word “dick”? That’s gross.
Damon – Yeah, I hesitated typing that. The thing with Rubio is that he can shoot, he is just scared to pull the trigger or whatever. Rondo just can’t shoot. The thing is that I actually like Rondo’s game. He needs to be on a different team though. That whole “big 3” thing is garbage. KG is bombed out and depleted. Sorry, just saw a Chappelle skit. I love Ray and can’t say a bad word about the guy, but he’s aging. Pierce thinks he is 10 times better than he is. Rondo is the best guy on the team now. By having him cater to Pierce and KG the Celtics are holding him back and the team suffers. Rubio on the Celtics would be like Rondo a few years ago. No pressure to save anything, but pressure to play well.
no i just kept my finger on the asterisk button. in the previous post i wrote rondo’s name instead of rubio’s. i corrected the sentence but maybe i shuda just wrote one asterisk, less confusion that way. that bitch iannyb can “slide down a razor blade and land in an alcohol river.” – Juice
free throw line air ball….twice [www.youtube.com]
Question… why am I reading that Andre Drummond was part of the 2012 class, but went to college a year early? What does that mean?! Is he 16????
nevermind… i got the explanation. I should have googled first.
“Arguably the nation’s top prospect will indeed be attending the University of Connecticut this fall, despite taking an initial interest in a 5th year at prep school and avoiding college entirely.”
STERN KIND OF LOOKED LIKE HE WAS GETTING BACKED INTO A WALL. [nbcsports.msnbc.com]
Rubio, Rondo, J-Kidd… Spanish, Black and Halfrican…
otherwise, all the same shit.
if they were all the same age (early 20’s), they’re damn good classic PGs without a consistent jumper.
OUT… like Muammar Gaddafi…