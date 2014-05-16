Jeff Van Gundy Thinks Rihanna Is Stalking Him

The pink hair wasn’t the only thing that stuck out about Rihanna last night. She went with her patented white tank top outfit which again left little to the imagination, but why does TNT color commentator Jeff Van Gundy think Riri is stalking him now?

After admitting she had no idea who JVG might be, Rihanna played coy after Van Gundy worried on-air whether Rihanna was possibly stalking him. Young love is heartwarming.

Jeff’s awesome. Why doesn’t Phil make him an offer to come back to the Knicks?

Anyway, if sitting courtside at an NBA Playoff game were an Olympic event, Riri probably sweeps the medal round.

(via Complex; GIF via @_MarcusD_)

