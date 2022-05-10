Giannis Antetokounmpo has firmly established himself as one of the best players in the NBA — and, for many the best — with his performance over the last few years, winning back-to-back MVP awards in 2019 and 2020, a DPOY to go along with that 2020 MVP, and his first championship and Finals MVP a year ago.

As the Bucks continue their title defense in a tightly contested second round series with the Boston Celtics, Giannis continues to put up sensational stat lines and give Milwaukee a chance despite the absence of their second best player, Khris Middleton, from the series. Giannis’ greatness is just an accepted part of NBA fandom at this point, but his journey to this point and his backstory is nothing short of incredible. That journey for Giannis and his family, from the streets of Greece to the NBA, will be the subject of a new Disney+ original movie this summer, titled RISE.

On Tuesday, Disney released the first full trailer for RISE, showing a young Giannis and his brothers getting introduced to basketball, dealing with racism and xenophobia as immigrants from Nigeria in Greece, and how they as a family worked to create the opportunity to go to the NBA.

RISE will release on Disney+ on June 24.