The New York Knicks enter Game 3 of the Eastern Conferences Semifinals with a chance to go up 2-1 in the series, which is a sentence that few would have seen coming as they slogged through the first month and a half of the regular season. They’ve gotten to this point despite a pair of a starters, Julius Randle and Quentin Grimes, dealing with injuries through the first few weeks of the playoffs, which makes the play of the team’s other crucial rotation players even more important.

Jalen Brunson has carried the torch as New York’s offensive initiator, evan as he’s dealt with his own ankle injury. Mitchell Robinson owned the glass and paint against the Cavs, an example of a player starring in his role. R.J. Barrett has been a steadying presence for the Knicks, bolstering their defense, connecting their offense, and playing with a consistent, cool confidence.

This would not have applied to the majority of Barrett’s season. While sentiment became a little too low on Barrett over the course of the year, frustration over his play was understandable. His season was marred by inefficiency, large stretches of inconsistency, an outright flatlining of his jumper, and a regression in his defense and decision-making.

The nature of this was maddening, as Barrett frequently operated on extremes. One game, things are forced, whether it be poor shot selection or a myriad of head-scratching turnovers. The next game, he’d be too tentative, with his offensive production lacking as a result. Open shots were hesitated on and the half-court offense gummed up — on/off splits are not a tell all of player impact, but it’s notable that the Knicks were outscored by -12.3 points per 100 possessions with Barrett on the court per Cleaning the Glass, by far the worst mark in New York’s 9-man rotation (Brunson, the next lowest, was at -0.2). His defensive slides were either the wrong or just not there at all. His presence, or lack thereof, was felt regardless of offensive performance.

And then, you get to the playoffs, where Barrett has seemingly figured things out.

Over his last five games — easily one of the best stretches of his career considering the moment — Barrett is averaging 23.2 points on supreme efficiency (61.6 percent true shooting). He’s 36.7 percent from deep on high volume and generating easy points with his strength, driving to the line 6.4 times per game. Playing against two of the top-10 defenses in the league during the regular season in Cleveland (first) and Miami (seventh), has made Barrett’s play even more impressive.

New York’s offense isn’t set heavy. Much of what they do is built off of the principle of drawing a double team/forcing help, and then making a defense pay for doing so. It’s simple, but with a roster built to Tom Thibodeau’s preferences, it led to the third-most efficient offense in the league in 2023, per Cleaning the Glass. Barrett can be prone to hesitation, forced shots, and struggling to make consistent reads in and around multiple bodies, which doesn’t jive with how Thibs wants to do things. But during the playoffs, a switch has flipped, and he’s looked much more comfortable doing all of this.

He’s been adept at finding his own offense within the flow as an off-ball complementary scorer, operating well attacking the gaps in Miami’s zone.

It seems small, but that step or two into his drive and eventual deceleration into the floater is found money. The lack of hesitation and planned attack is what makes the play so deadly from him.

He’s been aggressive in finding open pockets, relocating as a shooter, and letting it fly with a quickness.

As noted by Mark Jones during a broadcast, it seems notable that Barrett has changed his shooting pocket (i.e.: where he starts his shooting motion) and it’s become much more of a straight up and down rhythm rather than the cross-body approach he’d gone with prior. It’s difficult to time a jumper without watching up close and in practice, but the snappiness and comfort in his release has been apparent, especially compared to how rigid his shot has been in the past.