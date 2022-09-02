As the dust finally settles in the aftermath of a vortex of unprotected picks and push notifications opening up a can of whoop-you-know-what on my phone, Donovan Mitchell is not a New York Knick. Perhaps of equal importance: RJ Barrett is still a member of the Knickerbockers. Full trade: Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 1, 2022 Mitchell is a top-20 or so player who’s just about to enter his prime with three guaranteed years on his contract before a player option in 2025. He was central to a Jazz team that consistently found itself in the ballpark of 50 wins each year. He’s improved his scoring and playmaking approach, and while his defense has drastically fallen off since his rookie season, it’s undeniable that he’s one of the best guards in the league. This is a player who could have brought the extra offensive juice the Knicks have lacked in the halfcourt. There certainly would have been questions about the sustainability of a Mitchell and Jalen Brunson backcourt, both defensively and in terms of their combined playmaking, but the actual talent upgrade compared to the past years in the Tom Thibodeau era would have been unquestionable. Right now, the franchise is in the “get young talent and figure things out” stage of team building. Taking the next step that has long evaded New York involves conscious building efforts and getting to a level of continual postseason relevance. That’s when all the things that make playing for the Knicks so potentially appealing to big-name free agents start to become trump cards as opposed to theoretical things that a non-playoff team can offer. While I still have questions about the bridge between Thibodeau and the front office and what that actually means for the team’s ability to develop players, choosing to balk at Utah’s ultra-high asking price for Mitchell is for the best. At the start of trade talks in July, New York offered Utah a Donovan Mitchell package including RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Mitchell Robinson and three unprotected first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Jazz turned down that offer and Robinson signed a $60M extension to stay w/ NY. https://t.co/3eDg2Mf7f1 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 2, 2022 Mitchell to the Knicks really only made sense to me as long as Barrett was still part of the picture. For how well I think Utah made out here, that above offer is one heck of a deal to turn down. I understand wanting a clear cap sheet, and I’d go as far as to say I get any reservations about paying Mitchell Robinson the deal he just signed. But turning down an offer including Barrett, who just turned 22 and signed a reasonable extension earlier this week, and three unprotected firsts is really surprising. He is not a primary option on a contender, but with legit size and functional strength, defensive aptitude, and growing scoring acumen, this isn’t hard. Barrett is going to be a pivotal player on very good teams — he already has played a substantial part on a squad that made it to the playoffs and he has shown a willingness to get better in areas where he can stand to improve. ICYMI last night, RJ Barrett scored a career high 46 points Eating in early offense and transition, power drives off the second-side, and a smattering of pull-up and relocation 3's pic.twitter.com/liV5rsnHRa — Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) February 27, 2022 After the calendar turned to 2022, Barrett took on a larger chunk of the Knicks’ offensive burden, averaging 23.6 points per game over his last 41 games and getting to the line more than seven times per contest. While his efficiency was middling (51.6 percent true-shooting), the growth as a half-court scorer and creator was for real. He started to find better pacing, mixing more controlled drives and post-ups into his game to better utilize his strength. His reads can still be late, but he saw things with more regularity.

It’s reasonable to think he can take the leap and become one of the best second-side creators in the league this coming season. A lot will hinge on his in-between game improving and developing more counters inside the paint, but I’m a believer in that coming along based on Barrett’s growth already. Barrett is one of the premier drivers in basketball, averaging 13.7 drives per 75 possessions, according to Second Spectrum. Only seven players in the league amassed more total drives than Barrett from Jan. 1 onward. Getting to the rim is half the battle, and a half that’s largely built on physical ability and handle. Given how cramped New York’s spacing could be last season in the half-court, his looks around the rim were often heavily congested. There wasn’t enough Mucinex in the world to clear the lanes for the Knicks, but Barrett willed his way into the paint regardless. His improvement as a foul-drawer, in particular, has earned him more on-ball reps. That half beat of pacing in his game has turned into some ability to blur the margins as a finisher with his developing knack to target limbs and draw contact. He can still attempt some awkward shots falling away from his momentum or moving away from the basket, but more and more of those looks became grifty trips to the line. Grifting is good, and it’s great when you are still developing your craft and polish as a scorer. Barrett is still a ways away as a pull-up shooter. He’s a strength-based athlete, primarily built on his ability to get downhill and bulldoze opposition. He showed growth as a pick-and-roll playmaker and ball-handler, but the aforementioned finishing is stifled due to how openly teams will go under on screens for Barrett. It’s a lot harder to finish on a drive when the screen doesn’t really remove your defender from the equation. He got up a greater number of pull-up 3’s in 2022, but shot 30.9 percent on a little over one per game. Particularly going to his left, you can feel the stiffness in his shot. His foot placement can change up on each rep and he’s bothered by a defender who quickly attacks a screen. I’m not sure entirely how much you can develop some of that fluidity as a shooter and a finisher overall, but the adaptations that have been made already in spite of some of that makes me bullish on what his game could become if even a sliver of that gets applied.