It seems like it is nearly impossible to make Rob Gronkowski upset. And yet, on Thursday, the Arizona Wildcats basketball program managed to do just that. Gronkowski, who played his college ball at Arizona, apparently was unable to watch as the 2-seed Wildcats got stunned by the 15-seed Princeton Tigers in the South Region of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, and apparently only learned of the outcome of the game when someone screamed it at him.

A video was recorded of Gronkowski finding out what happened to his beloved Wildcats. As you can see, his original reaction to someone yelling at him was to go full-blown Gronk mode, as he started dancing and smiling and having a great time. Then, after several attempts to yell at him that Arizona lost, Gronkowski heard that his alma mater became the latest 2-seed to lose to a 15, which temporarily derailed his entire day.

Gronk definitely had an Arizona Final Four future 😭 (via jakewatsky/IG) pic.twitter.com/2BkeMpFYJw — br_betting (@br_betting) March 16, 2023

Prior to the festivities beginning on Thursday, FanDuel put out a video where Gronkowski picked the team he thought would win the whole thing, and you will never believe who he picked. (Ok, you will, it was Arizona.)

It was a stunning upset by the Tigers, as Arizona entered the game as 14.5-point favorites behind one of the nation’s most potent offenses. Instead, Princeton managed to keep the Wildcat attack in check, as the Pac-12 Tournament champions fell 59-55 and failed to score in the final 4:45 of the second half. The whole thing was pretty stunning to watch … well, unless you’re Rob Gronkowski.