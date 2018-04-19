Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers are the darlings of the NBA this season, and for very good reason. The Sixers have a unique group of young, exciting talent that is putting it all together on the court in a way almost no one expected to happen this quickly.

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have happily stepped into the starring roles, while Dario Saric and Robert Covington fill key secondary roles to give Philadelphia the necessary balance inside and out. Something that’s impossible not to notice when watching the Sixers is just how much fun they appear to be having playing professional basketball with each other. That closeness is the product of coach Brett Brown forcing the players to get to know each other and each other’s cultures — they have a wildly diverse roster — through various team breakfasts over the years.

ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz did a deep dive into Philadelphia’s unique team-building exercise in which about once a month a different player on the roster has to put together a Powerpoint presentation, complete with video clips, on anything they want to and present to the team at breakfast. Arnovitz highlights some of the best from over the years, from the strange like J.J. Redick presenting on whether we’re all living in a simulation to the personal, like Dario Saric presenting on the Balkan Conflict and growing up in that world.