5 Reasons Why The Rockets Aren’t NBA Finals Contenders

After watchingnail a three-pointer last week to defeat the Houston Rockets, a question popped into my mind: are the Rockets an NBA Finals team? Ever since the acquisition ofthis offseason to go alongside, the Rockets have climbed to the top of the NBA Finals discussion. But I just watched this same team lose to the-less Lakers, how could they be a Finals contender? I’m here to tell you that even with the acquisition of the best center in the league, the Rockets are not an NBA Finals-bound team.

Even Rockets GM Daryl Morey agrees with this statement, saying on MaD Radio (via CBS Houston) before the season began:

“I think there are probably at least three teams better than us if not more. Until you’re going into a season feeling like you are the top one or two I think it’s, and we haven’t really accomplished anything, I think it’s hard to talk about ‘hey we’re one of the favorites to win the championship.’ But I do think we go in with a chance, whereas we haven’t in the last few years.”

Excellence takes time and the Houston Rockets are no exception to that. When two or more superstars join forces, the end result of the first year is rarely an NBA championship. The best example of this are the Los Angeles Lakers of last year — a team with a core of Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash, Pau Gasol and Dwight Howard. As soon as the team was formed, all the talk was about the NBA Finals. How did that turn out? The team finished a disappointing 45-37, seventh in the Western Conference and bowed out in the first round to the NBA Finals-bound San Antonio Spurs. Could the Rockets suffer the same fate of the Lakers last season?

Here are five key reasons why the Rockets won’t be making a trip to the NBA Finals this year.

The Emerging Ego of James Harden

Yes, James Harden is one of the best players in the NBA. Is he the fourth best player in the NBA? That’s a conversation for another time; however, Harden requires the ball in his hands most of the time to be one of the best players in the NBA. Remember that game against the Lakers I brought up earlier? Take a look at a play from that game:

Keep your eyes on Harden this WHOLE play. Look at the situation: his team is down two points with less than two minutes to go. When Lin gets the ball past half court, he calls a play and Harden appears dissatisfied with Lin’s play call. We see Harden WALK (why is he walking around the court during a crucial moment of the game?) to the wing and continue to sit there with ZERO movement as his team struggles to find a good shot. Not once does Harden run to set a screen, not once does he attempt to get away from his defender. Harden decides to sit there and watch his teammates fail during a key possession in a game they wound up losing by a point.

Look at this situation from last night. James Harden is now apparently attempting to play hero ball. There’s 2.3 seconds on the clock and Harden is double teamed, with three shooters wide open (notice EVERY SINGLE RAPTOR is collapsing on Harden). Instead of throwing it to one of his shooters for an uncontested shot to win the game, Harden decides to go Kobe Bryant on us and hoist up an unsuccessful shot to send this game into overtime. There were several other times in overtime where Harden attempted to play hero ball and hoisted up more contested jumpers. The Rockets won because of Jeremy Lin’s 31 points off the bench, but this play from just last night further proves the assertion that James Harden’s ego is taking over faster than his beard took over his face. This does not bode well for the future of the Rockets.

Being an NBA champion requires way more than skill. Look at Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. You know what skill they have that Harden isn’t showing at all? Leadership. James Harden went from being a role player in Oklahoma City, to being Houston’s version of Clark Kent [Eds. note: apologies to Dwight] in a short amount of time. It appears that this pressure is starting to crack Harden’s shell. This ego of being one of the best players in the NBA is turning James Harden into a player that believes his whole team should revolve around what he feels is right. James Harden is an amazing player, don’t take me out of context, but he’s beginning to develop some negative traits. This consuming self-importance of Harden could seriously derail the Rockets’ title chances, especially if video clips and pictures like the ones above keep popping up.

