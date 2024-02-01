We’re one week away from the NBA trade deadline, and presumably, talks will heat up among teams in the coming days. Before that can happen, however, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets decided to make the first trade of the month involving a pair of players who have spent the season sidelined.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Houston Rockets will acquire veteran center Steven Adams from the Memphis Grizzlies. In exchange, Memphis gets Victor Oladipo, along with a trio of second-round picks in the NBA Draft.

The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets for Victor Oladipo and three second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 1, 2024

The trade is certainly an unusual one, as Oladipo has spent this year working to rehabilitate a torn patellar tendon that he suffered as a member of the Miami Heat last postseason. As Wojnarowski noted, he’s on an expiring contract and injury woes have plagued Memphis this season, meaning that they’re on course to enter this offseason with plenty of cap space and a lottery pick.

Grizzlies are creating more salary flexibility and draft assets around a 2024 offseason where they'll get a chance at a high lottery pick and a chance to fortify a contender around Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane. https://t.co/TwVSguXH0x — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 1, 2024

Adams, meanwhile, suffered a knee injury in January of 2023 and tried to avoid surgery, which led to him missing the Grizzlies’ run in the postseason. But unfortunately for Adams, he had to go under the knife in October and got ruled out for the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign. He’s under contract for one more season, and if he’s able to get healthy and stick around next year, he’s a proven big man who could serve as a reliable backup for Alperen Sengun.