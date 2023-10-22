Steven Adams Will Miss The 2023-24 Season Due To Knee Surgery

The Memphis Grizzlies will not have the services of Steven Adams during the 2023-24 season. In a statement released on Sunday afternoon, the team announced that Adams will not play this year due to surgery on his injured right knee.

“Grizzlies Center Steven Adams will undergo season-ending surgery on his right posterior cruciate ligament, after non-operative rehabilitation did not resolve ongoing knee instability,” the team announced. “Adams is expected to make a full recovery ahead of next season.”

Adams, who started all 42 games in which he appeared for the team last season, suffered a knee injury last January and has not appeared in a regular season game since. The decision to now go under the knife comes after Adams attempted to play during the preseason, as he took the floor in two games while Memphis got ready for the start of the 2023-24 campaign. He’s one of two key members of the team’s frontcourt who will be sidelined due to an injury, as big man Brandon Clarke is working his way back from suffering a torn achilles in March.

Adams is also not the only member of the team’s starting lineup who is slated to miss an extended spell, as the Grizzlies will play the first 25 games of the year without standout point guard Ja Morant due to suspension.