The Phoenix Suns trading Trevor Ariza seems like a foregone conclusion at this point, as a report has indicated that the veteran swingman will be traded once he’s eligible to get moved on Dec. 15. The Suns are rebuilding, and there isn’t much of a use for a 33-year-old swingman who would be coveted on the trade market.

The issue is that the team that seems the most interested in Ariza right now is the Los Angeles Lakers, but it’s hard to find a trade that makes sense involving the two teams. That means a third suitor would have to swoop in to help make things happen, and ironically enough, that might be the team that lost Ariza to Phoenix over the summer.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Houston Rockets are eyeing the chance to get in on the Ariza chatter, but not for their former 3-and-D wing. Instead, Houston would be interested in getting involved with the hopes of landing Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.