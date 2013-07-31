Roy Hibbert’s Vine Dumbbell Workout Shows How Much Stronger He’s Become

07.31.13 5 years ago

Indiana Pacers big man, Roy Hibbert, took a huge step this spring and summer, turning into one of the finest centers in the league while dominating on the block in the playoffs and helping Indiana come within one win of the NBA Finals. But Hibbert isn’t content to rest of his laurels this off-season after his bittersweet trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.

We’ve mentioned this before, and we’ll mention it again, but Indiana got even better this off-season and they were pretty good last season too, sporting the league’s best defense and taking the Heat as far as the Spurs did. Hibbert especially was nasty in the playoffs, averaging 17 points and 10 rebounds per game while shooting 51 percent from the floor and sporting a 21.2 PER. More than the numbers though, was Hibbert’s ability to control the paintâ€”which is the biggest reason the Pacers knocked out the rival Knicks in 5 games and took the Heat to the limit.

Hibbert is a long ways from his early Georgetown days when, as revealed by Grantland’s Jordan Conn, he couldn’t even do a single push-up as freshman. Now he’s lifting 105 lbs. dumbbells like the BAWSE he’s become.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Do you think Hibbert will be an All-Star next season after not getting selected last year?

