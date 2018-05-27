Rudy Gobert Was ‘Honored’ A Child Wanted To Tell Him About Their Potty Training Success First

05.26.18 34 mins ago

Getty Image

Rudy Gobert has fans of all ages, and one of those fans really wanted the Utah Jazz star to know that they figured out how to go to the bathroom. Gobert was mentioned on Twitter by a mother whose child was so exited about using the indoor plumbing that they wanted to tell the Jazz star about their success first and foremost. Why? Well, who knows. The year 2018 is weird.

It’s a bit of an odd thing to have happened, but I suppose that’s the price of being a sports idol to people of all ages. Gobert is beloved in Utah, and it’s easy to see how a player of his caliber could become a big part of a kid’s life, even if it’s just through the prism of social media.

Around The Web

TAGSrudy gobertUTAH JAZZ

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 5 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP